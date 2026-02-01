Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / UPI transactions hit record high of ₹28.33 trillion in January: NPCI

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record ₹28.33 trillion and 21.70 billion in value and volume terms, respectively, in January, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

NPCI said the value of transactions was at ₹27.97 trillion in December.

On a month-on-month basis, the growth was 21 per cent in value terms.

The average daily transaction in January was 700 million with an average value of ₹91,4033 crore.

Worldline CEO Ramesh Narasimhan said, "UPI's growth momentum continues to strengthen. In January 2026 alone, Indians made 21.7 billion UPI transactions worth ₹28.33 trillion -- an increase over December and a solid 28 per cent growth year-on-year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UPI transactions UPI NPCI Digital Payments

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

