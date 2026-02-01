Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / India expects record ₹3.16 trn dividend from RBI, state-run firms in FY27

India expects record ₹3.16 trn dividend from RBI, state-run firms in FY27

The funds would be crucial for the government to meet its spending needs while keeping the fiscal deficit within 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India alone transferred ₹2.69 trillion to the government | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy
 
India expects to receive a record ₹3.16 trillion ($34.4 billion) in dividends from its central bank and state-owned financial institutions in the fiscal year starting in April, according to budget documents tabled in the Parliament on Sunday.
That would mark about a 3.6 per cent rise from the current financial year’s revised budget estimate of ₹3.05 trillion.
 
Last year, the Reserve Bank of India alone transferred ₹2.69 trillion to the government. The estimate for 2026-27 is in line with economists’ expectation of ₹3.2 trillion in a Bloomberg survey, most of it expected from the RBI. 
 
 
The funds would be crucial for the government to meet its spending needs while keeping the fiscal deficit within 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product, as projected by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.

The RBI makes an annual payout to the government from the surplus income earned from investments and valuation changes on its foreign exchange holdings, including the dollar, and the fees it gets from printing currency notes.
 
The RBI has been gaining by selling dollars to support the Indian currency, which fell nearly 5 per cent in 2025. The central bank also earns through investing in bonds and deposits issued by other sovereigns, such as the US treasuries.
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Budget 2026 RBI dividend

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

