Trading guide: Key Nifty levels to watch; HDFC Securities' top two stocks

Nifty Outlook
After witnessing profit-booking from yesterday's high, the Nifty continued its retracement, falling 62 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 25,046. Despite shedding over 200 points from the previous day's peak, the Nifty successfully managed to hold above both its 5-Day and 20-Day Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA).
This resilience is a key technical signal indicating the continuation of the short-term uptrend. Near-term support for the Nifty is now established around 24,900, while the level of 25,220 is expected to offer immediate resistance. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Top Stocks Picks - Recommendations by HDFC Securities
Star Health: Buy price: ₹478 | Target: ₹514 | Stop-loss ₹456
The Star Health stock price has broken out from a medium-term consolidation pattern with a jump in volumes. Stock is placed above key moving averages, which indicates a bullish trend on all time frames. The stock price has also surpassed the previous swing high resistance.
M&M Finance: Buy brice: ₹278 | Target ₹298 | Stop-loss ₹271
On 3rd Oct 2025, the M&M Finance stock formed a bullish "Hammer" candlestick pattern on 50 DEMA support. The primary trend of the stock is bullish as it is placed above key moving averages. Financial stocks are likely to outperform in the medium term.