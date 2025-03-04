Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests 'Short Strangle' for Nifty today

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests 'Short Strangle' for Nifty today

Nifty today: 21,800 likely to act as a key support while 22,500 remains the immediate barrier on the upside

A man talks on phone at the National Stock Exchange as its new logo for for the benchmark Nifty50 is seen on a glass-wall, in Mumbai

Sahaj Agrawal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Strategy Details:
  Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  Expiry: 6 March 2025
  Strike Prices: Sell 21,800 PE and Sell 22,500 CE
  Net Premium Inflow: 38

  Stop Loss: 74
  Target: Capture the entire premium inflow
 
Rationale:
  >> 21,800 likely to act as a key support while 22,500 remains the immediate barrier on the upside.
  >> Technical oscillators indicate a potential stabilising effect after the sharp selloff.
  >> Nifty is expected to remain confined within 21,800–22,500 over the coming few days.
  >> Short Strangles using the Weekly series are ideal to capitalise on Theta decay.
 

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

