New Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey looks to address employee concerns

New Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey looks to address employee concerns

"It's heartening to see the chairman address employees on his first full day, discussing concerns around targets and KRAs," said a source privy to the development

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, SEBI Chairman

Pandey's proactive approach comes at a time when Sebi is grappling with high employee attrition rates, prompting concerns about the work culture. (Photo: PTI)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the newly appointed chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), hit the ground running on his first day on Monday by meeting employees to address their concerns over morale, targets, and key responsibility areas (KRAs).
 
Sources present at the Sebi headquarters revealed that Pandey individually met with several employees, prioritising junior officials, to understand their concerns and provide reassurance.
 
"It's heartening to see the chairman address employees on his first full day, discussing concerns around targets and KRAs," said a source privy to the development.
 
Pandey's proactive approach comes at a time when Sebi is grappling with high employee attrition rates, raising concerns over the market watchdog’s work culture. 
 
 
Last year, employees staged silent protests over HR-related issues, submitting a letter to the finance ministry and made a list of demands to Sebi for monetary and non-monetary benefits.
 
Employees had also raised concerns with the former revenue secretary around KRAs charted out at the beginning of the year and monthly targets monitored during performance reviews. 

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Markets

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

