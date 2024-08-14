Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Samvardhana Motherson International shares rally on Q1 show: profits up 70%

Samvardhana Motherson International shares rally on Q1 show: profits up 70%

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) surged up to 4.42 per cent at Rs 188.75 a piece on the BSE

auto components

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) surged up to 4.42 per cent at Rs 188.75 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. The stock price jumped after the company on Tuesday reported its April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

Auto components major SAMIL reported a 69.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,097.18 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 648.12 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) also saw a surge of 44 per cent, standing at Rs 2,785 crore versus Rs 1,940  crore in the previous year

Total revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 28,867.96 crore, reflecting a 28.7 per cent increase from Rs 22,462.18 crore in the year-ago period. 

Total expenses for the first quarter stood at Rs 27,601.7 crore, up 27.6 per cent from Rs 21,629.09 crore in the same period a year earlier.

“The company has delivered robust quarterly performance despite flat industry volumes. All announced acquisitions have been successfully integrated and have started to contribute positively; their full potential will be realised in the coming months. Financial prudence helped keep the Leverage ratio to 1.5x. We continue to invest in our auto and non-auto businesses; while 2 of our facilities have commenced production, 17 of our Greenfields across emerging markets for auto and non-auto businesses are at different stages of completion,” said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson. 

SAMIL has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.25 trillion. The company is presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 109.02 times, while trading at an earning per share (EPS) of Rs 1.66.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts; PB Fintech gains 6%; PEL tanks 10%

Bond market

India bond yields marginally lower as traders await US inflation data

Sarswati Saree IPO

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO closes today; Should you Bid? Check GMP & more

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa shares jump 6% after strong Q1 show; net profits grow 152% YoY

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Fund at heart of Hindenburg charges not domiciled in Mauritius, says FSC


The share price of the company has zoomed 75.3 per cent year to date, while it has gained 92.3 per cent in the last one year

At 11:48 AM; the stock price of the company was trading 2.41 per cent higher at Rs 188.75 per share on the BSE. By comparison the BSE Sensex surged by 0.12 per cent at 79,052 levels.

Also Read

Piramal Enterprise

Piramal Enterprises stock tumbles 10% post June quarter results

road construction

Ashoka Buildcon Q1 net soars 148%, order book at Rs 10K cr; stock trades up

Power grid

SJVN shares zoom 9% on stellar Q1FY25 earnings; power sales grow 238% YoY

Hero Motocorp shares fall

Hero MotoCorp shares fall over 4%, despite strong Q1FY25 results; Details

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc dips 4% as Vedanta board okays 2.6% stake sale via OFS

Topics : Buzzing stocks Samvardhana Motherson International Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon