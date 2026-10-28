SAT sets aside ₹1.49 crore MCX penalty on Ventura over invalid order

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside a ₹1.49 crore penalty imposed by the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Ventura Securities for alleged violation of client-level open position limits.

The tribunal has directed the exchange to refund the total amount of ₹1.76 crore debited from the broker’s account, including applicable goods and services tax (GST).

In an order dated October 26, the tribunal also directed MCX to pay costs of ₹1 lakh to Ventura Securities.

The penalty was imposed by MCX’s Member Committee on September 28, for an alleged breach of client-level open position limits in natural gas options.

Ventura’s counsel submitted that one of the signatories to the order, S V Krishnamohan, had ceased to be an independent external expert on the committee from March 20. Therefore, Krishnamohan could not have signed the order dated September 28.

MCX’s counsel acknowledged that Krishnamohan had ceased to be a member of the committee and described his signature on the order as an error. The exchange sought a remand of the matter for reconsideration.

“Such act on the part of the respondent exchange, which is a first line regulator cannot be countenanced. In these facts, we find no substance in respondent’s submission and prayer to remand the matter for reconsideration. In our view, it is just and appropriate to allow this appeal with costs,” the Bench noted.

Ventura submitted that its client had exceeded the open position limit in natural gas options, with the position allegedly reaching 27 per cent against the prescribed 2 per cent limit.

It argued that MCX had not issued an alert regarding the breach and that, under regulations, the maximum penalty for the violation could have been ₹2 lakh.

The tribunal noted that MCX did not dispute the submissions on the applicable penalty limit.