Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sebi cautions against fraudulent trading platforms offering FPI route

Under the rule, FPI investment route is unavailable to resident Indians, with limited exceptions as outlined in the Sebi's FPI Regulations

SEBI

The regulator clarified that it has not granted any relaxations to FPIs regarding securities market investments by Indian investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday cautioned investors against fraudulent trading platforms, claiming to facilitate stock market access to Indians through Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) route.
Sebi noted that fraudsters are enticing victims through online trading courses, seminars, and mentorship programs in the stock market, leveraging social media platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram, as well as live broadcasts.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Posing as employees or affiliates of Sebi-registered FPIs, they coax individuals into downloading applications that purportedly allow them to purchase shares, subscribe to IPOs, and enjoy "institutional account benefits"-- all without the need for an official trading or demat account, Sebi said adding that these operations often use mobile numbers registered under false names to orchestrate their schemes.
The cautionary statement came after Sebi received a number of complaints regarding fraudulent trading platforms, which falsely claimed affiliation with FPIs and claimed to offer trading opportunities through FPI or institutional accounts with special privileges.
Under the rule, FPI investment route is unavailable to resident Indians, with limited exceptions as outlined in the Sebi's FPI Regulations.
Further, there is no provision for an "Institutional Account" in trading, and direct access to the equities market requires investors to have a trading and demat account with a Sebi-registered broker and depository participant respectively.
The regulator clarified that it has not granted any relaxations to FPIs regarding securities market investments by Indian investors.
Cautioning investors, Sebi has asked investors "to steer clear of any social media messages, WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels, or apps claiming to facilitate stock market access through FPIs or FIIs registered with Sebi. Such schemes are fraudulent and do not have Sebi's endorsement".

Also Read

Meity to seeks govt nod for India AI program entailing Rs 10,000 cr: MoS IT

AIF returns trailed market in Dec, close-ended schemes see median return

Sebi warns investors against 'unscrupulous entities' promising high returns

Apple CEO Tim Cook gets $41 million from biggest share sale since 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook gets $41 million from biggest share sale since 2021

Zaggle Prepaid more-than-doubles over issue price amid solid order inflow

Paytm up 5%: Here's why foreign brokerages remain bullish on the stock

Adani Energy, Ambuja Cements: Adani group shares trade firm in weak market

PB Fintech zooms 9%, hits 52-week high in weak market; stock up 41% in 2024

Rain Industries tumbles 11% on Q4 loss

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Stock Market FPI Investment Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon