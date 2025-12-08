Monday, December 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi launches PaRRVA to verify past returns, curb misleading claims

Sebi has launched PaRRVA, a pilot mechanism by Care Ratings and NSE to verify past returns claimed by registered intermediaries, aiming to curb misleading finfluencer claims

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Under the new framework, PaRRVA will function through a two-tier structure involving: a Sebi-registered credit rating agency serving as the PaRRVA and a recognised stock exchange acting as the PaRRVA Data Centre (PDC).

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major move to boost transparency in India’s financial markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday launched the Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) — a new verification mechanism designed to authenticate past performance claims made by regulated market intermediaries. Care Ratings, in collaboration with the NSE, on Monday launched PaRRVA on a pilot basis.
 
What is PaRRVA and who can use it?
 
Speaking at the launch event, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said PaRRVA would serve as a pioneering framework that allows Sebi-registered investment advisers, research analysts and algorithmic stock brokers to present independently validated past returns to investors.
 
 
Why is Sebi tightening checks on performance claims?
 
The mechanism has been developed to tackle rising risks from finfluencers and misleading claims.

Pandey highlighted growing concerns around unverified performance claims in the securities market, especially by finfluencers and unregistered entities. Many of these voices, he noted, attract investors through exaggerated or fabricated track records, often overshadowing the more regulated parts of the ecosystem.
 
If we can enable registered intermediaries to communicate their performance, which is validated, it will allow investors to take informed decisions, the Sebi chief said.
 
How will PaRRVA verify returns and prevent cherry-picking?
 
Under the new framework, PaRRVA will function through a two-tier structure involving: a Sebi-registered credit rating agency serving as the PaRRVA and a recognised stock exchange acting as the PaRRVA Data Centre (PDC).
 
Both entities will independently verify returns using a uniform, transparent methodology. Importantly, intermediaries will not be allowed to selectively disclose only favourable performance periods.
 
“Investors deserve performance numbers they can trust,” Pandey said, emphasising that arbitrary date selection for a favourable outcome will be prohibited.
 
What oversight and data safeguards are being planned?
 
An oversight committee will monitor both the agency and the data centre, ensuring compliance with the methodology and safeguarding data privacy.
 
On the sidelines of the event, Pandey said Sebi will bring in changes in rules governing data usage for education purposes to ensure that current live data is not used. The comments come days after Sebi barred fininfluencer Avdhoot Sathe and his education outfit from securities market dealings and directed impounding of Rs 546 crore in alleged unlawful gains.

