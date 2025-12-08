Monday, December 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Fino PB shares tank 12% after securing RBI nod to transition into SFB

Fino PB shares tank 12% after securing RBI nod to transition into SFB

Profit-taking and a broader selloff drive the record fall, even as the bank gets 18 months to transition into a small finance bank with a cautious lending plan

Fino Payments Bank

Currently, Fino Paytech holds 75 per cent in the payments bank.

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Fino Payments Bank logged their steepest-ever single-day drop on Monday. Shares tumbled over 12 per cent to close at Rs 275 on the NSE. The record drop came even as the firm secured the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to transition into a small finance bank.
 
While the development is positive for the company, experts said the fall could be on the back of profit-taking following a sharp 15 per cent rally over the past two weeks. Also, the selloff in the broader market could have weighed on the performance. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index on Monday declined 2.6 per cent.
 
 
Last week, Fino Payments Bank announced that it has received the RBI’s approval to transition into a small finance bank, becoming the first payments bank to do so. The lender had applied for this approval two years ago.
 
The payments bank has received 18 months from the regulator to transition into an SFB.
 
According to Emkay, Fino would remain a payment-dominated bank in the initial years of its transition and gradually build the lending business tied to its existing customer base, to ensure portfolio quality and profitability.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi launches PaRRVA to verify past returns, curb misleading claims

Rishi Gupta

Fino Payments Bank will adopt a cautious approach to lending: MD & CEOpremium

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Even today, I think BBL at $5.5 billion is undervalued: Kiran Mazumdar-Shawpremium

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric begins mass rollout of scooters powered by 4680 Bharat Cells

Real estate

ED to file charge-sheet against Gurugram realty firm in PMAY fraud case

 
“The bank aims to steadily build a lending asset under management (AUM) of Rs 5,000 crore over FY28-30, comprising 65-70 per cent MSME loans and 30-35 per cent loan against property and mortgages, contributing 20-25 per cent of total revenue by the end of three years of SFB operations.
 
“We believe that initially, the loan portfolio will carry a higher blended yield, given the MSME loans, while a strategic shift towards secured lending will lead to some yield moderation, partly offset by a reduction in funding cost,” Emkay said in its report, adding that as an SFB, Fino will need to maintain promoter (Holdco) shareholding of at least 40 per cent for the initial five years, which will need to be reduced to 26 per cent within 15 years, adhering to a 26 per cent cap on individual voting rights.
 
Currently, Fino Paytech holds 75 per cent in the payments bank.
 
In an interview to Business Standard, Rishi Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Fino Payments Bank, said they want to adopt a cautious approach to lending. “We will focus on a few geographies and a few points of contact. We will not open lending in every part of the country. This is our plan as of now. On the deposit side, however, we will continue to grow and build,” he said.
 

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi overhauls merchant banker rules; introduces capital adequacy framework

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Sensex falls 800 pts, Nifty below 26k: Why are stock markets falling today?

market crash, market fall

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex tumbles 609 pts; Nifty ends below 26k; Realty cracks 3%; VIX up 8%

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

Kaynes, PG Electroplast tank up to 13% on Monday; EMS stocks extend losses

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Knowledge Marine zooms 43% in 2 months; here's why stock hit new high

Topics : Markets News Company News Fino Payments Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon