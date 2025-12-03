Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi introduces single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

Sebi introduces single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

According to two separate notifications dated December 1, Sebi introduced the SWAGAT-FI framework for FPIs and Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs)

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Markets regulator Sebi has made it easier for low risk foreign investors to participate in the Indian securities market with the introduction of a single window access, a move aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination.

The new framework -- Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) -- would provide easier investment access to low risk foreign investors, enable a unified registration process across multiple investment routes and reduce repeated compliance and documentation for such entities.

The low risk foreign investors identified by Sebi include government-owned funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral entities, highly regulated public retail funds, and appropriately regulated insurance companies, as well as pension funds.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

According to two separate notifications dated December 1, Sebi introduced the SWAGAT-FI framework for FPIs and Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs).

To give this effect, Sebi has amended FPIs and FVCIs regulations, which would come into force on June 1, 2026.

Also Read

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

SAT reverses Sebi decision, okays Ketan Parekh's cross-examinationpremium

Indices, Investors

Nifty Bank rejig trims HDFC and ICICI Bank heft; shares fall 1.25%premium

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board installed on a road divider in Gandhinagar. Photo: Reuters

SC rejects RIL plea against ₹30L fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

reliance, reliance industries

SC rejects Reliance plea over ₹30 lakh fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

WeWork

Bombay High Court dismisses petition against WeWork India IPO approval

The amendment comes after the Sebi board approved a proposal in this regard in September.

Under the new framework, the regulator has granted an option to SWAGAT-FIs applying for registration/ already registered as FPIs to also register as FVCI, without the need for any further documentation.

Registration under both FPI and FVCI regulations will enable SWAGAT-FIs to invest in listed equity instruments and debt securities of Indian companies as FPI, and in unlisted Indian companies engaged in specified sectors and startups as FVCI under respective regulations.

To enhance ease of compliance, the regulator increased the periodicity for continuance of registration, including payment of fee and review of KYC documentation to 10 years, up from the current three-year or five-year periods.

To enhance the ease of doing business for FPIs operating from International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs), Sebi allowed retail schemes in IFSCs with a resident Indian sponsor or manager, to register as FPIs.

Currently, Alternative Investment Funds in IFSCs with a resident Indian sponsor or manager are permitted to register as FPIs.

Sebi noted that limits on sponsor contribution by resident Indian non-individuals in funds set up in IFSC, as specified by Sebi and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), were at variance, leading to the risk of non-compliance by such entities.

To address this, the regulator amended FPI Regulations so that such sponsor contributions be subject to a maximum of 10 per cent of corpus of the Fund (or assets under management in case of retail schemes).

As of June 30, 2025, India had 11,913 registered FPIs, holding assets worth Rs 80.83 lakh crore and SWAGAT-FIs are estimated to contribute more than 70 per cent of total FPIs' assets under custody, according to Sebi data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Markets fall for fourth day as rupee breaches 90 mark, FPI worries rise

Stock Market LIVE, December 3, 2025

Stock Market close: Sensex flat, Nifty at 25,986; PSB index falls 3%, IT supports

Emmvee Photovoltaic share price

Emmvee Photovoltaic gains 4%, hits all-time high on strong Q2 performance

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric tanks 25% in 1 month; why electric 2W stock hits all-time low?

Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Midcaps to outperform large, smallcaps in 2026: Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Foreign investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon