Sebi plans to implement one-hour settlement of trades by March 2024

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to usher in the era of one-hour trade settlement by March 2024, which will be a precursor for settling trades instantaneously, indicated chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

“India is the first jurisdiction in the globe that has moved to T+1 settlement (trade plus one day). We are now talking about one-hour settlement and that will be a stepping stone to instantaneous settlement. This will be in a reasonably short period of time,” said the Sebi chief at the Global Fintech Fest on Tuesday.

Further, Sebi plans to launch the ASBA-like model for the secondary market by January.

The market regulator is aiming to launch the shorter settlement cycle of one-hour towards the end of the first quarter of calendar 2023. The instantaneous settlement could come into effect by the second half of the financial year FY25.

“Technology already exists to launch up to one-hour settlement; we just have to make it happen. For instantaneous settlement, the system needs some more technological developments, which could take another 6-8 months,” said Puri Buch on the sidelines.

India transitioned to T+1 settlement from T+2 in a phased manner, starting with bottom companies in terms of market cap. The top companies were moved to the shorter settlement cycle only during end-January.

Under T+1, securities and fund transfer takes place the following day of the trade, while in a one-hour settlement, the shares will be credited to the demat account within the hour.

The markets regulator had given the nod to the ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount)-like model for the secondary market in its March board meeting and indicated that it would be only on an optional basis.

However, as there have been concerns about such speedy settlements from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the chairperson said that the initial phase of ASBA-like mechanism for the secondary market will be optional for FPIs.

The Sebi chairperson also backed the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) for granular supervision and reducing the information overload of disclosures on regulated entities like stock exchanges, mutual funds, portfolio management services, wealth management, among others.

Buch said the data disclosures now being made available to the public could act like a 'goldmine for AI to do analysis and monetise on it'.

At present, Sebi is using around 80 algorithms for supervision of mutual funds and generating a periodical report of non-compliance or issues. The market regulator plans to extend the mechanism with the help of AI to all other regulated entities.

Further, the market watchdog plans to use AI to identify mis-selling of mutual funds and such products.

“We are trying to develop an inbuilt intelligence system to identify mis-selling. This will happen through the layering of AI over data with intelligence,” said Puri Buch.

Sebi chair said that while the regulations have moved from 'one size fits all' to a risk-based and segmented approach towards supervision, AI will help to take it to the 'custom-fit' stage.

On being asked about the muted response to the innovation sandbox, she said that most of the proposals received are not on any new idea or product but usually on products or services which already exist in the ecosystem and do not require a sandbox. She added that the regulator will increase its outreach to fintechs for such ideas and participation in the sandbox.