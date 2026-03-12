NSE appoints record 20 merchant bankers for its long-awaited IPO

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has taken a major step towards its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) by appointing a large consortium of merchant bankers, law firms and other advisers to manage the proposed share sale.

The exchange said on Thursday that its IPO committee, chaired by former bureaucrat and NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti, has approved the selection of intermediaries following a “structured, transparent and competitive process”.

Market participants say the exchange could file its offer document with Sebi in less than two months and the IPO is very likely before the end of this calendar year.

As many as 20 investment banks have been appointed for the IPO mandate, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, Nuvama Wealth Management, Avendus Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JPMorgan, among others.

Eight legal advisers have also been selected, including Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co, AZB & Partners, S&R Associates, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal.

Other intermediaries appointed include registrar MUFG Intime India and several advisory and communications firms that will assist with documentation, due diligence, marketing and execution of the offering.

The appointment process was overseen by global advisory firm Rothschild & Co, which acted as the process adviser to NSE. With the completion of the selection process, Rothschild’s mandate has now concluded.

The exchange received a no-objection certificate from the market regulator earlier this year, paving the way for what could be India’s most closely watched listings. The issue will only be an offer for sale.

NSE has been attempting to go public for nearly a decade but the plan was stalled after regulatory scrutiny related to the co-location case, in which certain brokers were alleged to have gained unfair trading access to exchange servers.

The exchange had earlier filed draft IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2016 but was prevented from proceeding amid ongoing investigations and regulatory proceedings.

Over the past few years, NSE has sought to resolve the regulatory overhang by settling certain cases and strengthening governance processes. NSE is awaiting settlement in the co-location and dark fibre matter for which it has made provisions nearing ₹1,400 crore.

NSE’s shares, which trade actively in the unlisted market, have often commanded valuations exceeding ₹4–5 trillion in recent years, reflecting its dominant position in India’s derivatives market and strong profitability.

As per Unlisted Zone, the shares of NSE were trading at ₹1,975 apiece in the unlisted market.