Monday, May 18, 2026 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes easing compliance norms for research analysts on call records

Sebi proposes easing compliance norms for research analysts on call records

Sebi has proposed exempting research analysts from maintaining call records of interactions with institutional investors while retaining norms for retail clients

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed easing compliance requirements for research analysts (RAs) by exempting them from maintaining call records of interactions with institutional investors.
 
Under existing rules, RAs are required to preserve records of all communications with clients — including call recordings, emails, SMSes, and other verifiable documents — for a period of five years.
 
The proposal follows representations from market participants, who argued that institutional investors are sophisticated entities with the expertise and resources to independently assess research inputs, evaluate investment opportunities, and undertake due diligence before acting on research reports.
 
 
Sebi noted that the requirement to maintain call recordings was introduced to safeguard investor interests and enable supervisory oversight. However, the regulator said a relaxation could be considered for interactions with institutional investors, while retaining the existing record-keeping requirements for retail clients.
 
RAs will continue to be required to maintain complete records, including call interactions, for communications with retail investors.
 

More From This Section

BSE, Stock Markets

Markets erase 1.4% intra-day decline on IT rally and FPI buying

Tata Steel share price today

Tata Steel falls 5% despite strong Q4; analysts see more upside ahead

Bharti Airtel, Airtel

Bharti Airtel briefly overtakes HDFC Bank to be second most valued firm

BSE, Stock Markets

BSE could replace Wipro in Nifty 50 at September 2026 rejig: Quiddity

NSE

Stock Market Close: Sensex recoups 1,135 pts from day's low, Nifty ends at 23,650; IT stocks shine

Topics : SEBI Institutional investors Investors Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

CSK v s SRH LIVEStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayITC Q4 PreviewRetirement Income SchemeGold-Silver Price TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayPeddi Trailer Date TimeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance