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Home / Markets / News / BSE could replace Wipro in Nifty 50 at September 2026 rejig: Quiddity

BSE could replace Wipro in Nifty 50 at September 2026 rejig: Quiddity

BSE may attract passive inflows of about $639 million if included in NSE's flagship Nifty 50 index during the September 2026 rebalancing, says Quiddity Advisors

BSE, Stock Markets

Shares of BSE rose 3 per cent to close at ₹4,121 on Monday.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 5:13 PM IST

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Rival bourse BSE Ltd could be headed for inclusion in NSE’s flagship Nifty 50 index at the September 2026 rebalancing.
 
According to analyst Janaghan Jeyakumar of Quiddity Advisors, who publishes on Smartkarma, BSE is expected to replace Wipro in the 50-share benchmark based on current average float market capitalisation (AFMC) trends.
 
“Currently, we see BSE satisfying the inclusion criteria as its AFMC is more than 1.5 times the average free-float market capitalisation of Wipro,” Jeyakumar said in a note.
 
If included, BSE could attract passive inflows of about $639 million from funds tracking the index.
 
Shares of BSE rose 3 per cent to close at ₹4,121 on Monday.
 
 
Interestingly, BSE is listed exclusively on the NSE. As stock exchanges are not permitted to self-list under current regulations, the NSE could pursue its listing exclusively on BSE Ltd and could eventually emerge as a candidate for inclusion in BSE’s benchmark Sensex in the near future.
 

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Topics : Sensex BSE Wipro Nifty 50

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:13 PM IST

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