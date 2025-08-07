Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Rupee posts marginal gains despite Trump tariffs; ends higher at 87.70/$

Rupee posts marginal gains despite Trump tariffs; ends higher at 87.70/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency ended 3 paise higher at 87.70 against the dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

The Indian Rupee closed higher, likely supported by intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), despite US President Donald Trump's announcement of an additional 25 per cent tariff.
 
The domestic currency ended 3 paise higher at 87.70 against the dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The local unit has depreciated 2.39 per cent so far this year. 
 
The US had already announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, set to take effect from August 7. The additional 25 per cent duty will apply to shipments arriving after a 21-day window, from August 28 onwards. India responded by condemning the tariff hike, calling the US decision "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."
 
 
The Indian rupee remained steady between 87.66 to 87.77 as the RBI protected one end while FPIs bought dollars at the other end, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. "The Indian rupee today is under pressure but remains steadied by central bank intervention and sectoral dynamics in the Indian economy."
 
The currencies' term trajectory will be influenced by ongoing trade negotiations, global economic conditions and domestic monetary policy decisions, Bhansali said. "The Rupee is expected to trade between 87.50 to 88.25 tomorrow." 

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil Trump tariffs

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

