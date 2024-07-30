Colgate shines 6%; stock hits record high on strong June quarter earnings





At 09:45 AM, Colgate stock traded with a gain of 5.5 per cent at Rs 3,388. The counter saw over 4-fold jump in volume, wtih trades of around 38,000 shares as against the 2-week average volume of around 9,500 shares on the BSE. In comparison, Shares of Colgate-Palmolive hit a record high of Rs 3,408.40, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax at Rs 364 crore in the June 2024 quarter (Q1FY25), helped by a demand pickup and good performance of products.At 09:45 AM, Colgate stock traded with a gain of 5.5 per cent at Rs 3,388. The counter saw over 4-fold jump in volume, wtih trades of around 38,000 shares as against the 2-week average volume of around 9,500 shares on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.1 per cent or 45 points at 81,400 levels.

The company’s toothpaste portfolio witnessed double-digit growth driven by high single-digit volume growth (flattish in the previous four quarters). The rural market continued to display positive signs of demand recovery, and it is growing ahead of urban.

The oral hygiene product maker delivered a robust 13 per cent YoY net sales growth Rs 1,485.8 crore from Rs 1,314.7 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins remained consistent despite the higher investment in advertising, which increased by 10 per cent YoY.

The company said the quarter witnessed continued demand pickup in rural markets outpacing growth in urban markets for the second quarter in a row. Led by this and good all-round performance of toothpaste, toothbrush and personal care, domestic revenues grew by 12.8 per cent YoY for the quarter.

Gross margin continued to expand, up 220 bp YoY to 70.6 per cent, aided by moderating RM prices, cost savings, and price-led growth. In line with the industry trend, A&P spending was high at 10 per cent YoY. Despite this, EBITDA margin expanded 240 bp YoY to 34 per cent, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in the result update.

Colgate’s sales growth lagged staples peers from a 5-/10- year CAGR prospective. Overall growth also appears stagnant. Additionally, due to high oral care penetration (99 per cent) and competition from herbal players, Colgate has struggled to outperform. Premiumization in general trade and traction in the personal care portfolio have been slow, the brokerage firm said.

MOFSL raised its EPS estimates for FY25 and FY26 by 6-7 per cent on the back of improving volume performance, aggressive pricing strategy, and consistent operating margin expansion. FY25 will be a testing period for Colgate in terms of margin trajectory and volume expansion. It seems both gross margin and EBITDA margin have reached peak levels. The dilemma about prioritizing growth vs. maintaining margins will persist, and to accelerate growth, margins may contract, the brokerage firm added.