Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Sebi rejigs panel on alternative investment policy; expands to 25 members

Sebi has reconstituted its alternative investment policy advisory committee, which advises the capital markets regulator on a range of issues that impact further development of the AIF space

SEBI

The committee is chaired by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sebi has reconstituted its alternative investment policy advisory committee, which advises the capital markets regulator on a range of issues that impact further development of the AIF space.
The committee has now 25 members, as per latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
The panel, which was constituted by Sebi in March 2015, had 20 members when it was last rejigged by the regulator in February 2022.
Till now, the committee has submitted three reports on the AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) industry.
The committee is chaired by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy.
Apart from Murthy, the committee includes members from Sebi, Ministry of Finance, AIF players and industry associations.

Also Read

Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on SIMR for flouting regulatory norms

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Sebi reconstitutes intermediary advisory committee for legal framework

Sebi issues demand notices to 11 entities in Religare Enterprises case

Indian bond traders nudge govt to raise ultra-long borrowings in H2

Maurti Suzuki gains 3% to hit fresh lifetime high in a weak market

MSCI shuffle: REC, HDFC AMC, PFC & others to receive upto $214mn inflows

Westlife Foodworld hits new high; stock up 10% in 2 days on healthy outlook

Alok Industries up 13% in muted market as 116 million shares change hands

Sebi has replaced Renuka Ramnath, who was chairperson of Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA), from the list with the association's new chairman Karthik Reddy.
In addition, the regulator has added Rajiv Dhar, who was appointed as Managing Director (MD) and CEO of National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in May this year, in the committee.
At the same time, Prashant Khemka, founder and partner at White Oak Capital Management, and Subramaniam Krishnan, partner at Ernst & Young, among others have been dropped from the list.
Besides, Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TVS Capital Funds; Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner at Gaja Capital; Vipul Roongta, managing director and CEO of HDFC Capital Advisors; Gautam Mehra, Partner at PwC, and Mahavir Lunawat, Director, Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), continue to be the members of the committee.
The panel is mandated to advise Sebi on any hurdles that might hinder the development of the alternative investment industry and any other item relevant to the segment as well as development of the startup ecosystem in India.
Also, the committee has been entrusted with the task of advising Sebi on any issues which need to be taken up with other regulators for development of the alternative investment industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Capital markets

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partnersJ&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityTop headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecksHere's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon