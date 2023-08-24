Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on SIMR for flouting regulatory norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an examination of SIMR before issuing a show cause notice on July 11, 2023, for alleged violations

SEBI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Star India Market Research for allegedly flouting regulatory norms.
Star India Market Research (SIMR) is a Sebi-registered investment adviser.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an examination of SIMR before issuing a show cause notice on July 11, 2023, for alleged violations.
In its 52-page order on Wednesday, Sebi found that SIMR charged arbitrary fees from clients, sold multiple products in a short span to the same client and also sold products for overlapping periods.
This was done to defraud clients and earn maximum fees, the order said, adding that the noticee did not act honestly, fairly, and diligently in the best interests of its clients, thereby violating the code of conduct of Investment Advisers (IA) regulations.
Further, Sebi observed that SIMR induced its clients to trade in the market, contravening the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) rules.

Also Read

DeSantis starts presidential campaign in Iowa, steps up criticism of Trump

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Sebi reconstitutes intermediary advisory committee for legal framework

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

Sebi categorises dues worth Rs 73,287 crore as 'difficult to recover'

Increased surveillance measures by stock exchanges limits microcap party

Stock of this real estate company has zoomed over 100% in one month

Paytm hits 52-week high as Bernstein initiates coverage; pares gains later

Yatharth Hospital extends rally, surges 29% in a week on strong Q1 results

Tata Power gains 3%, hits 52-week high on improved financial performance

"I note that there were 24 unique complaints pending against the noticee (SIMR). The said complaints were forwarded to the noticee by Sebi, however, it failed to redress the complaints, and did not file ATR (Action Taken Report).
"By failing to redress the complaints it is established that the noticee has violated the provisions of IA Regulations," Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Amit Kapoor said in the order.
In addition, the noticee did not submit accurate facts to the capital markets watchdog at the time of seeking registration as an IA and it was not appropriately qualified to seek registration, the order said.
Sebi also found that the noticee was supposed to carry out the risk profiling of the client for ascertaining the client's risk tolerance, income, loss absorbing capacity, capacity of accepting loss of capital, liabilities/borrowings, etc.
However, it failed to do the same, resulting in violation of provisions of IA rules, Sebi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Markets

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon