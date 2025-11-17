Monday, November 17, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi to decline Jane Street's request for more data in trading ban case

SEBI's response, which has yet to be made public, will say that Jane Street's appeal represents a delaying tactic by the US trading giant, one of the sources told Reuters

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) temporarily barred Jane Street in July, alleging the firm used its trading strategies to

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator will tell a court this week that it sees no reason to release additional data and documents to Jane Street, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, after the US firm appealed a securities trading ban.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) temporarily barred Jane Street in July, alleging the firm used its trading strategies to "manipulate" a key benchmark index of banking stocks, leading to losses for retail investors.

Jane Street denied the allegations and regained access to the Indian market by depositing a penalty amount. It also filed an appeal in India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in September in which it sought additional data and documents.

 

SEBI's response, which has yet to be made public, will say that Jane Street's appeal represents a delaying tactic by the US trading giant, one of the sources told Reuters.

"The documents and data being sought could also undermine the ongoing investigation," the second source added.

SEBI did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

A request for comment sent to Jane Street outside US business hours was not immediately answered.

Reuters reported in July that SEBI is examining detailed data of trading by Jane Street across all Indian benchmark indexes from January 2023 to May 2025.

SEBI's ongoing investigation is looking for trading patterns similar to one flagged in the July order, where large positions were taken in constituents of an index in both the cash and futures markets, the second source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

