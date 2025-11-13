Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infomerics settles case with Sebi; NSE investor accounts cross 240 mn

Infomerics settles case with Sebi; NSE investor accounts cross 240 mn

SEBI

Sebi closed proceedings against Infomerics after the rating agency paid ₹65.25 lakh and completed an external audit, following a joint Sebi–RBI probe that found multiple process lapses. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has settled enforcement proceedings against Infomerics Valuation and Rating after the credit rating agency agreed to pay Rs 65.25 lakh and undertake corrective steps. The action follows a joint Sebi–RBI inspection that flagged multiple lapses in Infomerics’ rating models, data validation, internal controls, and segregation of non-rating activities during 2021. As part of the settlement, Infomerics was required to undergo an external audit of its rating models and conduct third-party training for its rating staff — both of which Sebi has confirmed as completed. 
NSE investor accounts cross 240 million 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has crossed 240 million unique investor accounts in November, just a year after breaching the 200-million mark. The number of unique registered investors stood at 122 million as of October, the exchange said. Individual investors now hold 18.75 per cent in NSE-listed companies both through the mutual fund and direct investing route, said the exchange. The growth comes amid rising digital adoption, greater financial awareness, and steady market returns. Maharashtra led with over 40 million accounts, followed by Uttar Pradesh (27 million), Gujarat (21 million), West Bengal (14 million), and Rajasthan (14 million). The top five states accounted for nearly half of all investor accounts. 
Abakkus injects Rs 95-Crore in Match Graphics
 
 
Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund has led a funding round of about Rs 95 crore in Match Graphics, an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of printed décor paper used in laminates and panels. The investment, a mix of primary infusion and secondary share purchase, will support the company’s expansion plans and digital printing capabilities. Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund, the maiden private equity fund of Abakkus Asset Manager, looks to invest in companies with high-growth potential.
 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

