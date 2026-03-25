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Home / Markets / News / Sebi works with Google to crack down on finfluencers violating norms

Sebi works with Google to crack down on finfluencers violating norms

Regulator partners Google to strengthen AI monitoring of influencers and launches verified app labelling to help investors identify authentic intermediaries

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

The Sebi chairman also urged Big Tech firms to coordinate more closely to act against fraudulent players | (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Wednesday said the market regulator has asked tech giant Google to ramp up its artificial intelligence (AI) tools and enforcement measures to monitor financial influencers who “transgress the regulations”.
 
The Sebi chairman also urged Big Tech firms to coordinate more closely to act against fraudulent players.
 
While the regulator has taken down over one lakh links of misleading content on social media, Pandey added, “We have also requested Google to actively take up their own AI measures, and we will help them develop it where they can actually track those influencers who transgress our regulations.”
 
 
“We must develop tools according to our laws and regulations which will prevent this and help remove such people from cyberspace, which they are damaging through social media platforms and creating significant problems for the community,” he added.
 
Pandey was speaking at the launch of verified app labelling in partnership with Google — a move aimed at protecting investors from fake apps impersonating market intermediaries.

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Apps of Sebi-registered intermediaries, such as stock brokers, on the Google Play Store will carry a verification tick mark to help investors identify authentic applications. At present, over 600 apps have been verified, and the facility will soon be extended to other intermediaries.
 
Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the move will make the journey of first-time investors safer.
 
“Today, for many investors, the market begins on a screen, it begins with an app. But where access becomes digital, so does the risk. Fake apps are now a serious threat and can cause irreparable financial harm,” said Pandey, alluding to instances of fraudsters luring investors with promises of quick returns.
 
In addition, Sebi may soon sign memoranda of understanding with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to strengthen action against cyber fraud.
 
The regulator had earlier launched Sebi Check and @valid handles as part of investor protection measures to ensure payments are made only to authentic entities.
 

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Topics : SEBI Google Stock broking

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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