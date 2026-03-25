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Google to open up Android for cars, making smarter vehicles easier to build

Google's latest Android Automotive update targets software-defined cars, aiming to reduce complexity for automakers while improving in-car features and over-the-air updates

Google is open-sourcing the Android Automotive OS software defined vehicle (AAOS SDV) platform (Image: Google)

Google is open-sourcing the Android Automotive OS software defined vehicle (AAOS SDV) platform (Image: Google)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

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Google has said it will open-source a new version of its Android Automotive platform later this year, in a move that could make it easier for carmakers to build and update software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The announcement signals a push to standardise in-car software while improving how quickly new features reach users.
 
The company is extending Android Automotive OS beyond infotainment with a new framework designed for software-defined vehicles. By making the platform open source, Google aims to give automakers greater flexibility to develop features while reducing reliance on fragmented, supplier-led software stacks.
 
For consumers, the shift could translate into a more consistent and responsive in-car experience. Features such as voice controls, app integration, digital keys, and maintenance alerts are expected to work more seamlessly, with faster over-the-air updates bringing improvements without requiring dealership visits.
 

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On the business side, Google said the move addresses long-standing challenges in the automotive sector, where manufacturers often spend significant time building underlying infrastructure instead of focusing on user-facing innovation. An open platform for non-safety systems could help streamline development and shorten time to market.
 
Google added that the initiative is being developed with partners including Renault Group and Qualcomm, with broader availability planned once the platform is released as open source later this year.

Android Automotive OS vs Android Auto

Android Auto and Android Automotive OS may sound similar, but they serve very different roles inside a car. Android Auto is essentially a projection system that mirrors apps and features from a smartphone onto the car’s display. It depends on a connected phone to function, meaning navigation, calls, and media are powered by the user’s device rather than the car itself.
 
Android Automotive OS, on the other hand, is a full-fledged operating system built directly into the vehicle. It runs natively on the car’s hardware, allowing features like navigation, media, voice controls, and even system-level functions to work without needing a smartphone. This enables deeper integration with the vehicle, supports over-the-air updates, and allows carmakers to customise the experience more extensively.
 

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

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