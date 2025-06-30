Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sensex, Nifty slip after 4-day rally; PSBs, smallcaps cushion losses

Sensex, Nifty slip after 4-day rally; PSBs, smallcaps cushion losses

The BSE Sensex was trading at 83,731.47, down 327.43 points or 0.39 per cent, and the Nifty50 was down by 77 points or 0.3 per cent at 25,560.80

share market, stock market

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading 0.42 per cent higher

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Snapping a four-day gaining streak, Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, were trading lower on Monday, June 30, 2025 weighed down by selling in auto and financial stocks. Last checked, the BSE Sensex was trading at 83,731.47 levels, down 327.43 points or 0.39 per cent, and the Nifty50 was down 77 points or 0.3 per cent at 25,560.80 levels. In the previous week, both the indices surged around 2 per cent amid positive investor sentiments. 
 
From a technical perspective, Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Invesments said, while 25,670 put a pause to Friday's surge on anticipated lines, a significant number of Nifty50 constituents pulled back swiftly from their respective peaks. 
 
 
"This raises the potential for a consolidation this week. Dips thereof may be held above 25,550 initially, but for the week, we will keep 25,440 or 25,300 as the downside marker, as the near term objective of 26,200-26,500 continues to be in play," he added.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY     

PSBs gain momentum

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty, FMCG, Private Banks, Auto and Financial Services were trading lower. However, the public sector bank (PSB) stocks were rallying after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked chiefs of PSBs to take advantage of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) jumbo rate cut to increase lending toward productive sectors of the economy. In addition, FM Sitharaman asked to maintain profitability momentum in the ongoing fiscal year (FY26) as the sector continues to report improved asset quality, with net NPA falling to 0.52 per cent as of Mach FY25.    ALSO READ | Can Nifty hit 30,000 in H2 2025? Buy or sell FMCG, Auto stocks? Chart check

SMIDs outperform leading indices

However, the broader markets were trading in the green, outperforming the leading indices. Last checked, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading 0.42 per cent higher, led by gains in Maharashtra Bank (4.7 per cent), Waaree Energies (4.4 per cent), Union Bank of India (3.17 per cent), Bandhan Bank (3.15 per cent), Indian Bank (2.6 per cent) and Bharat Dynamics up 2.5 per cent). Among others, Mazagon Dock, Cummins India, Aditya Birla Capital, Glemark Pharmaceuticals, Mphasis, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Federal Bank were up over 2 per cent each. 
 
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up over 0.5 per cent, on the back of gains in Kaynes Technology India, Data Patterns, Godfrey Phillips, Zen Technologies, Aadhar Housing Finance, Redington, IDBI Bank, Laurus Labs, Shyam Metalics, and CDSL up over 2 per cent each.

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks trade lower, Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 25,600; PSB index up 2%

electricity

Gujarat Industries Power shares charged up 5% in trade; here's why

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Why is Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share in demand today? Key details here

Banks, bank

SBI, Indian, Union Bank gain up to 4%; what's driving PSU Banks today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Titagarh Rail Systems shares rose 3% on bagging ₹430-crore order

Topics : Stock Market Markets PSB stocks auto stocks Nifty PSU Bank Nifty Auto index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon