Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gujarat Industries Power shares charged up 5% in trade; here's why

Gujarat Industries Power shares charged up 5% in trade; here's why

Gujarat Industries Power share price spiked 5 per cent in trade after the company commissioned 105 MW out of 600 MW Solar Power Project in Kutch

Renewable energy re

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Industries Power Company shares jumped 4.9 per cent in trade on Monday, logging an intraday high at ₹217.1 per share on BSE. At 12:15 PM, Gujarat Industries share price was trading 3.8 per cent higher at ₹214.7 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 83,849.96. Its 52-week high was at ₹268.25 per share and 52-week low was at ₹148.15 per share.
 
In one year, Gujarat Industries shares have lost 15 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

Why are Gujarat Industries Power Company shares in demand? 

The buying interest on the counter came after the company commissioned 105 MW out of 600 MW Solar Power Project at Kutch.
 
 
"We wish to inform that the company has successfully commissioned 105 MW out of 600 MW Solar Power Project, located within the 2,375 MW Renewable Energy Park at Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch," the filing read. 
 
On June 26, 2025, the company has informed that the 75 MW Vastan Group Captive Solar Power Plant was fully commissioned and commercially operationalised after the balance capacity and second phase of 50 MW entered into commercial pperation and power supply.

Also Read

stock market trading

Waaree Energies shares advance 5% as unit bags 540 MW solar module order

Banks, bank

SBI, Indian, Union Bank gain up to 4%; what's driving PSU Banks today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Titagarh Rail Systems shares rose 3% on bagging ₹430-crore order

RBL Bank

This private sector lender's share is buzzing in trade today; here's why

trading, stock market

RVNL shares rise 2% on ₹213 crore South Central Railway project

 
In Q4FY25, the company recorded a net profit of ₹69.7 crore as compared to ₹6,617.65 in Q4FY24. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹338.25 crore as compared to ₹372.69 crore a year ago. 
 
The company' total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹353.66 crore as compared to ₹389.64 crore and total expenses stood at ₹268.15 crore as against ₹304.49 crore. 

About Gujarat Industries Power Company 

Gujarat Industries Power Company was incorporated in the year 1985 as a Public Limited Company. The company is in the business of Electrical Power Generation, the current installed capacity is 1184.4MW. The Company has a diversified power generation portfolio comprising Thermal (Lignite and Gas) and Renewable (Wind and Solar) Power Plants. GIPCL also operates captive Lignite and Limestone Mines to meet the fuel requirement of the 500 MW Surat Lignite Power Plant. Over the years, GIPCL has established itself as a formidable player in the power generation business.

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks trade lower, Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 25,600; PSB index up 2%

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Why is Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share in demand today? Key details here

PremiumStock market

What could move stock markets in H2 2025? Check outlook, Nifty Dec target

ipo market listing share market

Crizac IPO to open for bidding on July 2; here's all you need to know

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services stock can rally another 22%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon