MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty sees positive start amid mixed global cues, up 70pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,938 levels, up over 70-odd points

MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Domestic markets are likely to open positive on Monday, snapping four days of losing streak, amid mixed global cues. At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,938 levels, up over 70-odd points.

Globally, the US equity markets edged higher on Friday as investors assessed cooling inflation and consumer spending data. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 rose up to 0.5 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, inched lower this morning after core inflation in Japan rose 3.7 per cent in November, highest in over 40 years. Key indices like Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite fell up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities markets, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed up to 3 per cent each to $83 per barrel and $79 per barrel, respectively.

Back home, shares of Tata Power will be in focus after the company plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via bonds to refinance its business operations.

