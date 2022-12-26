- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty sees positive start amid mixed global cues, up 30pts
- Stocks to Watch: Suven Pharma, Telecom, Restaurant, Travel, DLF, Tata Power
- Street signs: Trading hour extension, markets down the chimney, and more
- Stocks of realty, consumer services firms are FPIs' stocking stuffers
- Adani Wilmar emerges as best performing IPO of year 2022 post listing
- Sensex navigates geopolitical gyrations to outshine global peers
- India-focused funds sitting on highest-ever unallocated corpus of $12.9 bn
- Sebi may prescribe higher net-worth needs for qualified stockbrokers
- After a year of outperformance, Indian equity markets to see turbulence
- Mutual funds see muted growth in 2022, expect better days in new year
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty sees positive start amid mixed global cues, up 70pts
Stock market live updates: At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,938 levels, up over 70-odd points
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, the US equity markets edged higher on Friday as investors assessed cooling inflation and consumer spending data. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 rose up to 0.5 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, inched lower this morning after core inflation in Japan rose 3.7 per cent in November, highest in over 40 years. Key indices like Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite fell up to 1 per cent.
In the commodities markets, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed up to 3 per cent each to $83 per barrel and $79 per barrel, respectively.
Back home, shares of Tata Power will be in focus after the company plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via bonds to refinance its business operations.
In the commodities markets, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed up to 3 per cent each to $83 per barrel and $79 per barrel, respectively.
Back home, shares of Tata Power will be in focus after the company plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via bonds to refinance its business operations.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More