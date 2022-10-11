JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely amid weak global cues; Brent above $95/bbl

Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 40 points lower at 17,184 levels

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Indian markets | Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

bse
Weak global cues, muted foreign flows, and steady crude prices are likely to steer domestic equities flat on Tuesday.  At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 40 points lower at 17,184 levels.

Globally, the US markets slipped on Monday as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 declined up to 1 per cent. US equity futures, meanwhile, edged up on Tuesday attempting a relief rally.

Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, were mixed on Tuesday. While Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Topix dropped in the range of 1 to 3 per cent; Australia's S&P 200 remained flat.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude was steady above $95 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was at $91 per barrel after the OPEC+ moved biggest cut in oil production since 2020.

Back home, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be focus after the company reported 8 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 10,465 crore in Q2FY23.

Besides, shares of Ashok Leyland will be closely tracked after the company tied up with IIT-Madras to develop hybrid EVs using turbine technology.
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh