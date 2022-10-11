- MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely amid weak global cues; Brent above $95/bbl
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely amid weak global cues; Brent above $95/bbl
Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 40 points lower at 17,184 levels
Globally, the US markets slipped on Monday as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 declined up to 1 per cent. US equity futures, meanwhile, edged up on Tuesday attempting a relief rally.
Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, were mixed on Tuesday. While Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Topix dropped in the range of 1 to 3 per cent; Australia's S&P 200 remained flat.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude was steady above $95 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was at $91 per barrel after the OPEC+ moved biggest cut in oil production since 2020.
Back home, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be focus after the company reported 8 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 10,465 crore in Q2FY23.
Besides, shares of Ashok Leyland will be closely tracked after the company tied up with IIT-Madras to develop hybrid EVs using turbine technology.
