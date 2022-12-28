- World shares advance after China relaxes more Covid-19 restrictions
- Radiant Cash Management Services IPO subscribed just 53% on last day
- Santa rally Day 2: Sensex, Nifty rise as banking, metal shares shine
- Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%
- JBM Auto hits over 7-month high in a volatile market; rises 26% in 2 weeks
- Time Technoplast soars 19% on winning Rs 75 cr order from Adani Total Gas
- HEG incorporates new arm for manufacturing graphite node; stock soars 9%
- Midhani gains 4%; Firm to inaugurate wide plate mill facility today
- Nifty, Bank Nifty see higher rollover; Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life find favour
- Will the current reopening of Chinese economy end India's outperformance?
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests weak start on tepid global cues, down 90pts
Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,058 levels, down over 50-odd points
Domestic markets are likely to start lower in Wednesday's trade amid tepid global mood, subdued foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices.
At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,058 levels, down over 50-odd points.
Globally, the US markets were subdued overnight as NASDAQ Composite index declined the most, over 1 per cent. The drop comes after Tesla tumbled 11 per cent due to reports of continued production pause at the Shanghai facility. Dow Jones, on the other hand, closed flat whereas the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, lowered this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices dropping up to 1 per cent.
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed marginally to $84 per barrel, and $79 per barrel, respectively, after Russia banned exports of crude oil to countries that imposed a price cap.
Back home, shares of India Pesticides will be in focus after the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Shalvis Specialities plans to set up a chemicals manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh.
