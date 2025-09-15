Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yatharth Hospital jumps 6%, hits all time high; should you buy, or sell?

Yatharth Hospital jumps 6%, hits all time high; should you buy, or sell?

Yatharth Hospital shares jumped 6.2 per cent and logged an all-time high at ₹819.6 per share on BSE; check all key details here

Yatharth Hospital

Photo: X @Yatharth_Health

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services shares jumped 6.2 per cent on Monday and logged an all-time high at ₹819.6 per share on BSE. At 10:41 AM,  Yatharth Hospital share price was trading 6.09 per cent higher at ₹818.15 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 81,870.46.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,883.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹819.6 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹345.35.

Why were Yatharth Hospital shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company inked a strategic agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Shantived Institute of Medical Sciences (Shantived Hospital), Agra, at a valuation of ₹260 crore, in
 
an all-cash deal.
 
Shantived Hospital is a prominent multi-speciality healthcare provider, catering to patients from Agra and the surrounding regions. Built across 1,65,000 sq. ft., the hospital currently operates about 150 beds, with an expandable capacity of 250 beds. The hospital is NABH accredited, offers all major super specialties, and is empaneled with major insurers and government schemes.

Currently operating at an occupancy of approximately 35 per cent, Shantived Hospital generated revenue of around ₹50 crore in FY2025. This facility will contribute meaningfully to Yatharth Hospital’s top and bottom line from Day 1 of integration. The Group aims to multiply the acquired facility’s revenue and profitability by significantly improving occupancy and operational efficiency over the coming years.
 
Yatharth Hospitals is a healthcare provider, with several super speciality hospitals across North India – including facilities in Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, Greater Faridabad, the newly operational Model Town facility, and the upcoming Faridabad hospital in Delhi NCR, and Jhansi-Orchha in Madhya Pradesh – Yatharth Group has recently acquired its eighth hospital in Agra, taking its total capacity to over 2,500 beds
 
“This strategic acquisition strengthens Yatharth Hospital’s footprint in Uttar Pradesh and enhances our position as an integrated healthcare leader in North India. By establishing the first corporate hospital in the city of Taj, we aim to serve a large population whose need for advanced super speciality care has remained underserved. With excellent connectivity via the Delhi-Agra highway and Yamuna Expressway, the facility will also serve as a feeder for oncology and organ transplant patients to our established hospitals across the NCR region,” said Yatharth Tyagi, director, Yatharth Hospitals. 

Should you buy, sell or hold?

Kranthi Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, sees a 20 to 25 per cent upside from the current levels and suggests holding the stock. He also recommends buying at dips. 
 
Bathini believes the company is well positioned to take advantage of this acquisition, as it will provide greater impetus to growth. 
 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

