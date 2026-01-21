Shoppers Stop India share price today

Shoppers Stop India share price fell to its lowest level in nearly four years as the net profit of the retail chain operator declined significantly during the third quarter of this financial year (Q3FY26).

Shoppers Stop shares slumped 12.39 per cent to ₹319.30 per share, hitting their lowest level since February 24, 2022, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Why did Shoppers Stop share price fall today?

Shoppers Stop share price plunged to nearly four-year low as the company reported a decline in its net profit for third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The consolidated net profit fell 74 per cent on year to ₹12.61 crore from ₹48.78 crore.

Shoppers Stop's consolidated revenue also grew by mere 1 per cent on year to ₹1,320.45 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹1,311.46 crore in the similar period of the previous financial year (Q3FY25).

The total expenses grew 4 per cent on year to ₹1,313.32 crore during the period, compared to ₹1,265.54 crore Y-o-Y, according to the exchange filing.

The company said it witnessed a soft demand in the third quarter with intermittent spikes compared to steadier growth in the preceding two quarters. "The soft demand will likely continue due to uncertainty after the conclusion of the Diwali season. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) cut-led demand recovery was temporary and did not follow through. Additionally, high pollution in northern India impacted demand by affecting consumer mobility during the quarter," Shoppers Stop said.

Separately, the company reduced its inventory by ₹74 crore compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year. It opened three department stores, three Intune and one HomeStop in the December quarter.

Shoppers Stop’s net debt was at ₹90 crore, which is flat compared to the similar period of the preceding financial year.

Technical View:

Shoppers Stop has been underperforming for the last more than 16 months, and is trading in a lower-highs and lower-lows formation below its long-term as well as short-term moving averages on multiple time frame. Trading volumes distribution and liquidity are key concerns, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Markets.