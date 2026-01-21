ITC, Trent, Suzlon: 76 BSE500 stocks hit 52-week lows amid market crash

Stocks at 52-week lows

ITC, Indian Hotels, Trent, Dixon Technologies, Havells India, Suzlon Energy, and Tube Investments of India are among the 76 stocks from the BSE 500 index that hit their respective 52-week lows on Wednesday, as carnage in the equity markets continued.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), Adani Total Gas, Godrej Properties, Jubilant Foodworks, Kalyan Jewellers, Lodha Developers, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Mankind Pharma, Patanjali Foods, and United Breweries, too, touched 52-week lows in the intraday deal today.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said the risk aversion in the markets is largely cue to US policy uncertainty, a stronger dollar, and persistent safe-haven demand, which is weighing on emerging markets. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), too, remain heavy sellers, while December quarter (Q3FY26) earnings have turned mixed, reviving concerns over growth moderation and margin pressure across IT, financials, and other sectors.

"There is risk-off sentiment in global markets now in response to Trump's Greenland policy, the threatened tariffs on eight European countries, and Europe's hardening anti-Trump stance. Globally, stock markets are down and the flight to the safety of gold is up. There is no clarity on how the situation will evolve. If the threatened tariffs come into effect, Europe will retaliate and this will lead to a trade war with bad consequences for global trade and global growth. If such a scenario plays out, stock markets will witness further selling," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

On the other hand, if Trump chickens out as he had done in the past, or succumbs to pressure, markets will rebound. A combined and united Europe has many options like the much talked about 'Sell America' wherein they sell US treasuries leading to sharp fall in dollar. This will hurt Trump. "Public opinion in US is also against Trump's Greenland annexation plan. Many unexpected developments can happen and the market is likely to react strongly to the developments. Investors can watch and wait for normalcy and stability to return. Fairly-valued largecap stocks, particularly in banking, are likely to remain resilient," Vijayakumar said.

ALSO READ | Siemens gets new 'Buy' rating with 15% stock upside; check rationale Meanwhile, among individual stocks, Kalyan Jewellers India tanked 14 per cent on Wednesday to hit a 52-week low of ₹390, pressured by heavy volumes. The average trading volume on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 20.29 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past two weeks, the stock price of the jewellery company has slipped 25 per cent.

Shares of Trent , meanwhile, hit nearly two-year low of ₹3,694.45, down 4 per cent in the intraday deal. It is quoting at its lowest level since February 2024.

Since January 6, i.e. in the past 11 trading days, the stock price of the Tata group company has slipped 17 per cent after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26). Trent informed that its revenues grew by 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,220 crore (net of GST) on high base. Revenue growth was below Street expectations of 22 per cent.