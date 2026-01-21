Refex Industries slips 4% after mixed Q3 show; PAT up 8%, Rev down 16%

Refex Industries share price slipped 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹234.25. At 11:41 AM, Refex Industries’ shares were down 3.44 per cent at ₹235.8. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.8 per cent to 81,525.91. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its Q3FY26 results.

In the December quarter (Q3FY26), the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹54.21 crore , as compared to ₹50.04 crore a year ago, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations stood at ₹576 crore, as against ₹686.04 crore, down 16 per cent Y-o-Y.

Meanwhile, the company board also approved discontinuation of refringent gas business. The decision to discontinue the Refrigerant Gas business segment is a part of a strategic decision to enable better allocation of capital towards the company’s core, higher-growth businesses, thereby improving capital efficiency and long-term value creation, according to the filing.

That apart, recently, Refex Industries secured an order worth approximately ₹34.61 crore for excavation, loading and transportation of pond ash to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road projects.

The order was awarded by a Maharashtra-based entity and is to be executed over a four-month period. The contract is domestic in nature and involves transporting pond ash—a byproduct of coal combustion—for use in road construction projects.

The order adds to Refex Industries' portfolio in the infrastructure and logistics space, aligning with the company's focus on material handling and transportation services for industrial and infrastructure projects.

Refex Industries Limited is a diversified Indian enterprise with key operations spanning eco-friendly refrigerant gases, coal and ash handling for thermal power plants, and power trading. Founded in 2002, the company is part of the broader Refex Group, which also operates in renewable energy (solar and wind), medical technologies, and green mobility solutions. Refex is widely recognised for its expertise in refrigerant refilling and its end-to-end ash and coal management services for power utilities.