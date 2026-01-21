Eternal rallies 6%; stock records sharpest intra-day gain in 6 months

Eternal share price today

Shares of the food delivery platform Eternal (formerly Zomato) moved higher by 6.4 per cent to ₹287.15 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, thus recording its sharpest intra-day rally in the past six months. Earlier, on July 22, 2025, the stock had zoomed 15 per cent in intra-day trade.

However, in the previous three trading days, the stock price of Eternal had slipped 8 per cent from ₹294.50 to ₹269.95 on Tuesday.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 01:12 PM; Eternal stock price was quoting 5.9 per cent higher at ₹285.75, as compared to 0.01 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volumes with a combined 31.02 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Eternal to announce Q3 results on Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Eternal is set to announce its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Wednesday. The company has informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on January 21, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

According to estimates by brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Eternal is expected to report an average net profit of ₹69.4 crore for the quarter , marking an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹59 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit is projected to rise 7 per cent from ₹65 crore in Q2FY26.

Brokerages view on Eternal

Eternal (Zomato) is one of India's largest food services platforms that connects customers, restaurant partners, and delivery partners. Its offerings include dining-out services, loyalty programs, quick-commerce service (through subsidiary Blinkit), and others.

The internet sector benefited from a proper festive quarter after 3 years, but festivities were split between Q2 and Q3, resulting in growth being flat to slightly lower sequentially across consumption names. With GST impact flowing through, there was, however, pick-up in growth in health/term premium disbursed as well as merchant lending, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities.

At a consolidated level, the brokerage firm expects, Eternal’s reported EBITDA to increase sequentially to ₹338 crore vs. ₹239 crore in Q2, while profit after tax is likely to rise to ₹97.9 crore vs. ₹65.0 crore in Q2, driven by improving profitability across Blinkit and stable margins in food delivery. Analysts maintain BUY on Eternal with a December 2026 target price of ₹400.

Kotak Securities expects Zomato to report food delivery gross order value (GOV) of ₹11,700 crore, reflecting a growth of 18 per cent YoY and 2.3 per cent QoQ in Q3FY26. Net order value (NOV) is expected to grow 15 per cent YoY and 3.0 per cent QoQ in Q3. This is broadly in-line with the 18-per cent GOV growth reported by the company in Q2 and marginally lower than the 19 per cent GOV growth the brokerage firm expects for Swiggy's food delivery business during the quarter.

Management commentary on competitive intensity, discounting trends, and near-term profitability will be key monitorables. Blinkit revenues from Q2 onwards include the shift to the 1P model, making Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q comparisons less meaningful. Hyperpure revenues may decline annually due to reduced buy-and-sell linked to Blinkit.

Analysts at Kotak Securities believe Blinkit's profitability can expand with higher ad monetization and an increasing mix of mature stores. Despite high competitive intensity, Eternal remains best positioned to generate sustainable margins. The brokerage retains 'BUY' with an unchanged SoTP-based share price target of ₹400. =============================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.