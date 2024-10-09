Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SKF India rises 6% as Board okays demerger of auto, industrial businesses

SKF India rises 6% as Board okays demerger of auto, industrial businesses

The Board has granted its in-principle approval to segregate the Automotive and Industrial business through a scheme of arrangement

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

SKF India shares quoted 3.3 per cent higher at Rs 5345.2 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SKF India shares gained 6.2 per cent in trade on Wednesday and logged an intraday high of Rs 5,500 per share. The buying interest in the stock was sparked after the company's board gave nod to the demerger of its industrial and automotive business.

At around 11:28 AM, SKF India shares quoted 3.3 per cent higher at Rs 5345.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.78 per cent higher at 82,272.59 around the same time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"The board has granted its in-principle approval to segregate the automotive and industrial business through a scheme of arrangement," the filing read. 
 

For a detailed scheme of the demerger, the board has authorised the corporate restructuring committee to take preparatory steps. 

As per the demerger proposal, the authorised capital of its industrial business, which will be its new wholly owned subsidiary, is likely at Rs 15 lakh which will be divided into 1,50,000 shares of Rs 10 each. 

SKF India will hold 100 per cent of issued and subscribed share capital of its industrial business.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty at 25,100 as RBI holds rates, stance at neutral

Madan Sabnavis

RBI policy: Prelude to future rate cuts? Inflation numbers hold the key

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks

Auto, Bank, Realty: Trading strategies in rate sensitive post RBI policy

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Inflation horse brought to the stable; has to be kept on a tight leash: RBI

ipo gmp

Garuda Construction IPO Day 2: GMP shows slight uptick; Should you invest?


In a filing dated September 17, SKF India's parent AB SKF announced its decision to initiate the separation of its automotive business globally.

The objective of the demerger is to separately list its auto business on Nasdaq Stockholm through a Lex Asea distribution during the first half of 2026.

As per the filing, SKF's automotive business separation will facilitate a clearer focus on distinct opportunities to enhance customer value, accelerate growth as well as improve efficiency and competitiveness. 

Further, demerger would increase automotive’s ability to adapt faster to transforming global automotive markets, by allowing it to make independent business decisions and investments. 

Meanwhile, as per the company, a more focused industrial company will be even better equipped to develop and execute its strategy and allocation of resources. The demerger will help in properly fulfilling industrial customers’ needs, accelerate growth, improve efficiency, increase responsiveness, and enhance end-user experiences. 

SKF provides automotive and industrial-engineered solutions through its five technology-centric platforms: bearings and units, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring, and maintenance services. 

In the past one year, SKF India shares have lost 2.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 25 per cent. 

Also Read

Zudio store

Trent zooms 172% so far in 2024 on healthy growth; m-cap nears Rs 3 trn

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Kalpataru Projects to sell Vindhyachal Expressway for Rs 775 cr; shares up

Spicejet

SpiceJet takes off 8% on resolving dispute with lessors for $22.5 mn

energy power sector

Torrent Power hits life high on securing 2k MW energy storage project

smart meter, cpsu

Genus Power up 5% for 2nd day; Emkay initiates 'buy', sees 25% upside

Topics : Buzzing stocks SKF India Markets buzzing stock BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon