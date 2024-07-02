Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Slower than expected pace of foreign inflows keep bond yields steady

Debt market witnessed Rs 3,370 crore inflows in two trading sessions following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JP Morgan's index

Bond, dollar bond

Photo: Shutterstock

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

The absence of substantial domestic triggers, combined with a series of impending data releases scheduled for the week, has played a role in keeping yields anchored, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Over the course of two trading sessions following the index inclusion on Friday, the domestic debt market recorded inflows amounting to Rs 3,370 crore.

“There are some data points expected this week, but even in a worst-case scenario, the yield might inch up to 7.03-7.04 per cent, as these levels are seen as attractive for buyers,” commented a dealer from a prominent state-owned bank. “Everyone except mutual funds is on the buying side; the domestic story remains robust.”

On Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark bond was steady at 7.01 per cent, compared to 7 per cent on Friday. “Initial profit-booking occurred, and there has been a continuous supply of government securities that need to be absorbed. Thus, we do not anticipate a major deviation in yields,” explained Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.

Last September, JPMorgan announced the inclusion of government securities issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the fully accessible route in its widely monitored GBI-EM. These bonds are being gradually integrated over 10 months, concluding by March 31, 2025, with a monthly weighting increment of 1 per cent, eventually reaching a 10 per cent weighting akin to China’s bonds.

Since the announcement, India’s government securities have attracted foreign inflows of $10.4 billion (approximately Rs 86,000 crore). Of the 38 bonds under the fully accessible route, only 29 meet the eligibility criteria for the JPMorgan bond index, which mandates a face value exceeding $1 billion and a remaining maturity of over 2.5 years.

Also Read

Govt bonds

Indian govt bonds now part of JP Morgan's bond index. Here's what it means

JP Morgan

Govt securities to be included in JP Morgan Bond Index from June 28

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

Explained: India inclusion in JP Morgan EM Bond index, market impact & more

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan India Bank CEO Prabdev Singh quits before end of term: Report

Bond markets, JP Morgan Bond index

JP Morgan India bond index inclusion impact: Weight cut likely for 3 EMs

Topics : JP Morgan Bond Yields Foreign investors Bond markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon