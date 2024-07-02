Slower than expected pace of foreign inflows keep bond yields steady

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

The absence of substantial domestic triggers, combined with a series of impending data releases scheduled for the week, has played a role in keeping yields anchored, they said.

Over the course of two trading sessions following the index inclusion on Friday, the domestic debt market recorded inflows amounting to Rs 3,370 crore.

“There are some data points expected this week, but even in a worst-case scenario, the yield might inch up to 7.03-7.04 per cent, as these levels are seen as attractive for buyers,” commented a dealer from a prominent state-owned bank. “Everyone except mutual funds is on the buying side; the domestic story remains robust.”