Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 03:39 PM IST
Smallcap hotel & resorts stock ITDC zooms 20% on heavy volumes

As many as 2.9 million equity shares representing 26 per cent of total free float equity of ITDC have changed hands on the NSE and BSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Shares of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ITDC) were locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹653.55 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. 
 
Till 02:56 PM, as many as 2.9 million equity shares representing 26 per cent of the total free float equity of ITDC have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined around 250,000 shares on these exchanges, data shows. 

ITDC outlook

ITDC is a state-owned company with the government of India holding 87.03 per cent stake in the company as the end of June 30, 2025. Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the Tata Group company, held a 7.87 per cent holding in ITDC, data shows.
 
 
ITDC is running hotels, restaurants at various places for tourists, besides providing transport facilities. In addition, the Company is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of tourist publicity literature, providing entertainment, engineering-related consultancy services, duty-free shopping facilities to tourists, hospitality & tourism management of the Company, imparting training and education in the field of tourism and hospitality through Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management, etc.

ITDC is a significant contributor to the Tourism infrastructure in India, which is ever-expanding across India, offering commercial opportunities for ITDC. Government’s vision to focus on Wed in India, Meet in India, Medical Value and Heal in India Tourism, Immersive Sound and Light Experiences, Music Concerts, Festival and Event-based Economy, Recreational and Rejuvenative Tourism will unlock new avenues for ITDC to put its skills to new usage for new businesses.
 
India’s domestic tourism landscape continues to witness robust demand across all segments. The wedding industry is poised for sustained growth, driven by factors such as urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and evolving consumer aspirations. India is also emerging as a compelling MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination for both domestic and inbound tourism markets. ITDC's marketing and PR efforts remain central to leveraging these opportunities and positioning the organisation for long-term impact, the company said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Meanwhile, on Friday, September 5, 2025, Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 9, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve board meeting to consider and approve certain urgent business matters.
 
Taj GVK Hotels is a joint venture between the GVK Group and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). The company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels, palaces and resorts with the brand name of “TAJ”.
 
As of June 30, 2025, of the total 74.99 per cent promoter’s holding, IHCL held a 25.52 per cent stake in Taj GVK Hotels, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Topics : Buzzing stocks ITDC Hospitality industry stock market trading Market trends Taj GVK Hotels Indian Hotels

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

