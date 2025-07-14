Monday, July 14, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Smallcap stock hits 12-year high, surges 44% in 7 days. Do you own?

Smallcap stock hits 12-year high, surges 44% in 7 days. Do you own?

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures hit a multi-year high of ₹26.81, as they surged 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price

 
Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power) hit a multi-year high of ₹26.81, as they surged 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent at 82,057 at 01:14 PM.
 
The stock price of the smallcap power generation company was trading at its highest level since May 2013. In the past seven trading days, the stock appreciated by 44 per cent from a level of ₹18.67 on July 3, 2025.  It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 113 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹12.6 touched on May 7, 2025.
 
 
The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 2-fold. A combined 681 million shares representing 10 per cent of total equity of JP Power changed hands on the NSE (604 million) and BSE (77 million).
 

Shareholding pattern of JP Power

 
Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) is promoter of JP Power and held 24 per cent stake in the company as on March 31, 2025.
 
The remaining 76 per cent stake was held by the resident individual shareholders (38.85 per cent), banks including ICICI Bank, Uco Bank and Canara Bank holding up to 15.71 per cent stake collectively; followed by foreign portfolio investors (6.04 per cent), Naresh Chandra Talwar (5.02 per cent) and bodies corporate (5.08 per cent), shareholding pattern data shows.

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc stock gains 3% as Silver hits all time high; check details

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Vishal Mega Mart shares jump 5%; hit all time high amid heavy volumes

ola electric two wheeler ev

Ola Electric shares soar 18% even as Q1 loss widens; Here's why

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

This smallcap auto component co's stock rises 3%; Emkay upgrades to 'Buy'

share market stock market trading

This smallcap stock jumps 8% on ₹78-cr construction deal in Jaipur; details

 

What’s fuelling JP Power stock price?

 
JP Power believes that the movement of price of the company's scrip is purely based on market driven forces.
 
“At present, there is no unpublished price sensitive information or any pending announcement or development that, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price / volume behavior of the scrip. Should any such event or information arise, we will promptly disclose the same to the stock exchanges in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements,” JP Power said on July 8, on clarification on volume movement of the company.  ALSO READ | JP Power up 25% this July; chart hints at further 50% upside potential
 
The Adani group has become the frontrunner to buy the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates with an unconditional bid of at least ₹12,000 crore, Bloomberg reported.
 
The Gautam Adani-led group is leading the race to acquire the infrastructure developer, with an immediate cash payout of ₹3,500 crore. The group’s offer also includes retaining ₹890 crore within the company after its acquisition and potentially absorbing ₹2,600 crore from the disputed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) land. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
 
Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in January 2025, in its rationale said that the rating agency notes that JP Power’s promoter JAL is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CRIP). The agency does not expect JAL’s CRIP to have a material impact on JPVL’s balance sheet; however, the outcome of the same shall remain a key monitorable for the agency.
 
JP Power plans to incur capex of ₹1,500 crore over FY25-FY27 for the installation of flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) unit at Nigrie and Bina thermal power plants and ₹760 crore towards Bandha North coal mine over FY25-FY29. The capex is likely to be funded by internal accruals. The company's ability to execute both the capex projects with internal accruals shall remain a key monitorable, Ind-Ra said in January 2025 rating rationale.
 
JP Power in its FY25 annual report said that the Indian power sector in FY2024-25 presents a multitude of opportunities driven by increasing energy demand, rapid technological advancements, and strong government support for clean energy transition. With the country’s peak power demand reaching a record 250 GW, the need for capacity expansion creates significant investment opportunities, particularly in renewable energy.  

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, RIL drag Sensex by 400 pts, Nifty at 25,000; SMIDs gain; IT stocks drag

Tech Mahindra Q3 result

Tech Mahindra Q1 preview: Earnings set to dip QoQ as key segments drag

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP

Investors rush to Spunweb Nonwoven IPO as subscription nears 3x; GMP at 36%

banks

Select PSU banks gain in weak market; Canara, Union, BOB surge up to 3%

PremiumNSE

NSE ranks fourth on the global IPO offering league table in H1-2025

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Jaiprakash Power Ventures Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon