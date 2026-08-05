SME aerospace & defense stock Digilogic Systems zooms 56% in 3 days

Digilogic Systems share price movement

Digilogic Systems share price hit a new high of ₹183, surging 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume.

In the past three days, the stock price of the SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprise) aerospace & defense company zoomed 56 per cent from a level of ₹116.95 on July 31, 2026. It skyrocketed 151 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹72.95 touched on January 30, 2026.

At 02:17 PM, Digilogic Systems quoted 10 per cent higher at ₹179 on the BSE, compared to a 0.14 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as 361,000 shares changed hands, against the two-week average volume of around 149,000 shares on the BSE. The scrip is traded in market lot of 1,200 equity shares.

Digilogic Systems overview, outlook

Digilogic Systems is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacture, integration, import, export, and supply of defence, aerospace, and dual use systems and components. The company's core offerings include Automated Test Equipment (ATE), RF Simulators, System Evaluators, System Engineering & Deployments, and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO). The company is committed to promoting indigenization in alignment with national initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Based on its order book and order pipeline, the management is confident of achieving a growth of 25 per cent – 30 per cent in top line, 45 per cent – 50 per cent in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and profit after tax (PAT) in FY27.

India’s Defence and Aerospace sector is entering a transformative phase driven by strong policy support, increasing indigenisation, and rapid technological advancement. The government’s focus on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, defence exports, and domestic manufacturing is creating significant opportunities for Indian industry.

At Digilogic Systems, the management sees immense potential in defence electronics, embedded systems, and high-reliability manufacturing to support this growth journey. Going forward, collaboration between industry, startups, MSMEs, and the armed forces will be critical in building a globally competitive ecosystem, the management said.

Digilogic Systems – Order win

On July 14, 2026, Digilogic Systems said the company received a purchase order from Ministry of Defence, Government of India, worth of ₹4.08 crore (exclusive of GST) for supply, installation and commissioning of Satellite Front End Checkout and Monitoring Assembly for test and evaluation of space borne electric sub-systems. The delivery has to be completed by March 2027.

Further, on June 24, 2026, the company received a purchase order from Defence PSU worth of ₹1.60 crore (exclusive of GST) in the ordinary course of business for supply, installation and commissioning of STATIC TEST JIG FOR AFCC-UHM.