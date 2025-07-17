Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Office Reits beat BSE Realty Index amid 'heightened demand': Report

Office Reits beat BSE Realty Index amid 'heightened demand': Report

Global capability centres account for almost 29% of nationwide gross leasing volume

reit

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Office real estate investment trust (Reit) stocks did better than the BSE Realty Index in the 12 months up to June 2025, overcoming the underperformance they had clocked for almost two years. All three office Reit stocks delivered more than 15 per cent capital appreciation, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.
 
The BSE Index corrected in the same period. Reit stocks were helped by the strength of India’s office real estate market, which has seen “heightened demand” from global capability centres (GCCs), engineering and manufacturing, and financial sector firms. Customers preferring premium-grade assets has benefitted Reits, too, said the report.
   
GCCs accounted for 28-29 per cent of nationwide gross leasing volume on average over the last four quarters up to Q1 2025. Office Reit landlords were able to achieve a much higher share —between 40 per cent to 60 per cent of total leasing demand from GCC firms — rendering institutionally owned assets the preferred choice for many multinational occupiers. 
There are three office Reits in India — Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Brookfield India Reit, and Embassy Office Parks Reit — and one retail Reit: Nexus Select Trust. This is the lowest number of active Reits among Asian peers, which together have a total of 263 active Reits with a market value of $235.8 billion. Compared to market leaders Japan and Singapore, which together make up $158 billion of market value as of December 2024 — cornering more than 60 per cent of the Asian market — India's share stands at 4.6 per cent with a market value of $11 billion.

Also Read

realty sector, real estate, housing

REIT trading jumps 400% in 2 years: Alternative Investment boom decoded

Premiummarket debt

18 debt issuances, ₹1 trillion+, the fastest half-year sprint yet

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi clears reforms to ease business for REITs, InvIT structures, bankers

initial public offering, IPO

Sattva, Blackstone-backed REIT raises ₹1,400 crore in pre-IPO funding

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 2K cr via debt issuance at 7.21%

 
A fourth office Reit in India is expected to make its listing debut by this year’s end, the report said, pointing to Knowledge Realty Trust, which is backed by Blackstone and Sattva Developers. With 48 million square feet (msf) of pan-India grade A office space (37 msf operational and 11 msf under development), Knowledge Realty Trust is expected to become one of the largest real estate investment trusts listed in India.  ALSO READ: Listed REITs can expand as 47% of office stock is over 10 yrs old: Anarock
 
“India’s Reit market continues to carve a strong trajectory, with exceptional growth seen across the office sector. Multinational companies, especially GCCs, have driven record leasing activity, which now accounts for a significant share of the nation's grade A office stock,” said Somy Thomas, executive managing director, valuations and co-head, capital markets, India, at Cushman & Wakefield. “All three office Reits in India achieved occupancy rates close to 90 per cent at the end of Q1 2025.”
 
FY25 was a strong year for India’s office Reits, as they collectively garnered leasing volumes of more than 16 msf, which accounted for close to a fifth of the gross leasing volume (GLV) across the top eight cities in the country.
 
India, along with China and Thailand, is expected to continue to grow, bolstered by strong economic fundamentals and supportive regulatory frameworks, analysts at the firm said, adding that mature markets of Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong are expected to focus on enhancing operational efficiencies while grappling with the challenges posed by global monetary policy shifts.
 
Cushman & Wakefield’s report noted that data centre and hospitality Reits are expected to remain highly visible on investors’ radar, driven by AI advancements and recovery in the tourism sector, respectively. Additionally, M&A activity is likely to pick up as players seek scale and diversification to better weather market fluctuations.
   

More From This Section

life insurance, insurance

Irdai panel flags risks in merging insurers with non-insurance firms

power, electricity

India's daily thermal power output dips to record 62% low, RE's share rises

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

IT employees union says TCS bench policy 'coercive' and 'punishing'

Premiumexternal commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar

Indian firms file ECB intent worth $2.73 bn in May under automatic route

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

From educator to minister, FM Nirmala Sitharaman opens up on her journey

Topics : REITs Cushman & Wakefield Cushman & Wakefield India Nifty Realty Index Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon