Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets rally as S&P500, Dow Jones hit record highs

Stock market LIVE updates on January 23, 2024: Indian equity markets are expected to see a gap-up start on Tuesday as they resumes after a holiday on Monday.

At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting over 100 points higher at 21,744 levels as against Nifty Futures' last close of 21,620.

Domestic market action would, largely, be concentrated around Q3 result reaction where investors would react to the results of ICICI Bank , Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla , etc.

Meanwhile, they will also track December quarter earnings of Axis Bank, Cyient DLM, Havells India, JSW Energy, L&T Housing Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Netweb Technologies, Rallis, Sona Comstar, Tanla Platforms, and Tata Elxsi.

This domestic rally, however, will be tested by global developments where tensions are escalating in the Red Sea area.

The US and the UK have launched a joint air attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen, according to local news reports.

The indices, nonetheless, are trading higher in early deals with the Nikkei up 0.6 per cent ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision.