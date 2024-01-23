Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets rally as S&P500, Dow Jones hit record highs
Stock market LIVE updates on Tuesday, January 23: The domestic rally, however, will be tested by global developments where tensions are escalating in the Red Sea area
Stock market LIVE updates on January 23, 2024: Indian equity markets are expected to see a gap-up start on Tuesday as they resumes after a holiday on Monday.
At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting over 100 points higher at 21,744 levels as against Nifty Futures' last close of 21,620.
Domestic market action would, largely, be concentrated around Q3 result reaction where investors would react to the results of ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla, etc.
Meanwhile, they will also track December quarter earnings of Axis Bank, Cyient DLM, Havells India, JSW Energy, L&T Housing Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Netweb Technologies, Rallis, Sona Comstar, Tanla Platforms, and Tata Elxsi.
This domestic rally, however, will be tested by global developments where tensions are escalating in the Red Sea area.
The US and the UK have launched a joint air attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen, according to local news reports.
The indices, nonetheless, are trading higher in early deals with the Nikkei up 0.6 per cent ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision.
Hang Seng, too, gained 0.6 per cent, while ASX200 and Kospi added up to 0.46 per cent.
Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 set fresh all-time highs, with the Dow gaining 0.36 per cent, while the S&P added 0.22 per cent to hit record highs.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.32 per cent.
8:08 AM
Bitcoin slides below $40,000 as crypto ETF met by profit booking
>> Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, fell decidedly below $40,000 for the first time this year.
>> Bitcoin has fallen 14% since Jan. 10, the day the SEC allowed ETF trading for the cryptocurrency.
>> Ether, which has been outperforming bitcoin, has gained 3% during the same period.
Source: Agencies
8:04 AM
ALERT :: US, UK strike eight Houthi targets over Red Sea shipping attacks
>> The United States and the United Kingdom have carried out a new round of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as the Iran-aligned armed group continues to target commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
>> On Monday, the US and UK said they had carried out eight strikes, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities.
>> The Houthis have said the attacks are in response to Israel’s war in Gaza and to show their support for the Palestinians.
Source: Al Jazeera
8:00 AM
ALERT :: South Korea's producer prices climb at faster rate in December
>> South Korea's producer price index rose 1.2% year on year in December, accelerating from the 0.6% rise in November.
>> On a month on month basis, producer prices rose 0.1%, reversing from the 0.4% fall in November.
Source: Agencies
7:57 AM
Asian markets :: All but Shanghai Composite march ahead
7:55 AM
Wall Street overnight :: Dow Jones, S&P500 claim all-time highs
7:36 AM
