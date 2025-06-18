Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Influx Healthtech IPO sees strong demand; booked 3x on Day 1, GMP at 47%

Influx Healthtech IPO sees strong demand; booked 3x on Day 1, GMP at 47%

Influx Healthtech IPO Day 1 subscription status: The SME offering received bids for 1,24,32,000 shares against the issue size of 43,64,400

IPO

IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Influx Healthtech Day 1 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare-focused contract manufacturing company Influx Healthtech received a solid response from investors as the issue was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding.
 
As of 2:30 PM, the SME offering received bids for 1,42,23,600 shares against the issue size of 43,64,400, resulting in an oversubscription of 3.3 times, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.
 
The issue opened for public subscription today, June 18, 2025, and will close on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Influx Healthtech IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at ₹141 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹45 or 47 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹96, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  ALSO READ: Upcoming IPO: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery files DRHP with Sebi; details
 

Influx Healthtech IPO details

The company aims to raise ₹55.63 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 4.69 million equity shares amounting to 45.07 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.1 million shares amounting to ₹10.56 crore. Munir Abdul Ganee Chandniwala is the promoter-selling shareholder. 

Also Read

IPO

Patil Automation IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 25x, GMP hits 20%

IPO

Last day! Samay Project IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP nil

Eppeltone Engineers IPO gmp

Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 14x; GMP up 50%

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

IPO

Patil Automation IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP hits 20%

 
Once the bidding is closed, the basis of allotment of Influx Healthtech shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 23. The company is scheduled to make its debut on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, June 25.   Influx Healthtech has set the price band in the range of ₹91 to ₹96. The lot size has been fixed at 1,200 shares.
 
Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Rarever Financial Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Influx Healthtech IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net fresh issue proceeds for the set up of the manufacturing facility Nutraceutical Division, a manufacturing facility for the Veterinary Food Division; purchase of machinery for Homecare and Cosmetic Division, and general corporate purposes.  

About Influx Healthtech

Incorporated in 2020, Mumbai-based Influx Healthtech is a healthcare-focused company specialising in contract 
manufacturing. It operates a manufacturing facility located in Thane, Maharashtra. The company produces Dietary and Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Ayurvedic/Herbal Products, Veterinary Feed Supplements, care products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and finished dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, and injectables.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 180 pts, Nifty near 24,800; SMIDs slide; IT, metal drag; Auto leads

PremiumOutlook: Where to invest in an ageing bull market? Nuvama Equities decodes

Outlook: Where to invest in an ageing bull market? Nuvama Equities decodes

Cash, money, stock markets

How to make money in stock market? Bet on small-caps, say analysts

AU Small Finance Bank

AU SFB hits new high, zooms 60% from April low; brokerages see more upside

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Buy, sell, hold? Hindustan Zinc stock trades at key support after 2 months

Topics : SME IPOs IPOs Markets NSE SME platform NSE Emerge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon