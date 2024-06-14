Kaya stock hits 52-week high: Shares of



The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 395.90 touched on August 10, 2023. Shares of Kaya hit a 52-week high of Rs 451.15, as they surged 16 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise subdued market.The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 395.90 touched on August 10, 2023.

In past three days, the stock of Wellness Company has zoomed 69 per cent. It had hit a 52-week low of Rs 267.05 on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 10:17 AM, Kaya was trading 13 per cent higher at Rs 441.80, as compared to 0.07 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled, with a combined 2.8 million equity shares changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On Monday, Kaya informed the stock exchanges that KME Holdings Pte. Ltd., a material wholly owned material subsidiary, has completed the sale of its entire shareholding in Kaya Middle East FZE, another material wholly owned subsidiary (step-down) to Humania GCC Holding Limited w.e.f. June 7, 2024.



Therefore, Kaya Middle East FZE, and its subsidiaries have formally ceased to be affiliated with the Kaya Group, effective June 7, 2024, it added.

Kaya has a comprehensive portfolio of advanced skin care, hair care and body care solutions spanning anti-ageing, brightening and pigmentation, acne and scars, hair care, beauty facials, body contouring and laser hair reduction amongst others.

In addition to the range of advanced solutions, Kaya has a wide spectrum of retail products that range from daily essentials, acne solutions, lightening and brightening, sun care, hair care and regrowth and nutraceuticals formula recommended by dermatologists.



Kaya products are also retailed through e-Commerce, across partners that include Nykaa, Amazon, Tira, Flipkart, Myntra, etc.

The total aesthetic dermatology market, comprising both services and products, is set for growth (FY22 to FY26). Health & wellness category, meanwhile, is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 per cent. the aesthetic dermatology sub-category is growing at a faster rate of 17 per cent, Kaya said in Q4 investor presentation.

That said, the increasing awareness, improved safety measures, technological advancements, and growing household incomes are key factors driving the rising consumer demand for aesthetic dermatology products and services in the country.

While the market has primarily been dominated by unorganised participants, the emergence of organised players like Kaya is expected to accelerate the market's growth. These organised participants are focusing on expanding their reach to various regions of the country while maintaining high quality standards, the company said.



Growing demand for effective skincare services among the millennial consumer segments, potential for growth through digital and e-commerce channels, emerging trend towards self-care and wellness, and potential for expansion into new verticals such as hair care, body care, and plastic surgery, are key opportunities for the company.