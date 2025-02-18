Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks of listed brokers, asset managers dip up to 70% amid market crash

Stocks of listed brokers, asset managers dip up to 70% amid market crash

Fortunes of stock brokers and asset managers, analysts suggest, are directly linked with how the primary and secondary markets play out.

markets, stock market, brokers, investors, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, market crash, smallcap stocks crash

markets, stock market, brokers, investors, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, market crash, smallcap stocks crash

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market correction in India since the last few months has seen shares of listed stock brokers on the National stock Exchange (NSE) tumble up to 70 per cent at the bourses.
 
While the Nifty 50 index has lost 9 per cent since September 18, 2024, scrips of most listed stock brokers, too, have felt the heat with counters such as TruCap Finance, Geojit Financial Services, 5Paisa Capital, Prime Securities, SMC Global Securities and Arihant Capital Markets underperform the frontline index by falling 30 per cent to 70 per cent during this period, shows data from ACE Equity. 
 
 
Fortunes of stock brokers and asset managers, said A K Prabhakar, an independent market veteran, are directly linked with that of the primary and secondary markets. 
 
In a bad market, cash and futures & options (F&O) volumes tend to dip. There can be defaults, too, he said, on account of the margin trading facility (MTF), which can be difficult to bridge. 

Also Read

stock market trading

Capital market-related stocks in focus; MOFSL, KFintech soar upto 12% today

sebi

Sebi cancels registration of 4 stock brokers including GACM Technologies

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is losing its status as a defensive sector. Historically, FMCG stocks have outperformed in a falling market, providing downside protection to portfolios. However, during the current market selloff, the FMC

DAM Capital hits lowest level since listing; stock tanks 36% from high

sebi

Broker claims 1,103 dependent children accounts; Sebi slaps Rs 9 lakh fine

SEBI

Sebi proposes online monitoring of stock brokers' system audit by exchanges

 
MTF gives investors an opportunity to buy stocks by paying only part of the total value of the scrips they buy. The broker, meanwhile, funds the remaining amount of the transaction value, but charges interest on this loan lent to the investors to buy the shares.
 
“IPO activity also suffers in a bad market, and merchant bankers can face lower cash flow in terms of fee collection. Liquidity in the market is drying. This will hit the markets badly. The fall from the top has been around 9 – 10 per cent. The pain can be more in the days ahead. The first stocks among the lot to get sold will be stocks of brokers, followed by asset management companies (AMCs) and then wealth management companies. Valuations were steep and the pain for these counters will be more pronounced,” Prabhakar cautioned.
 
More pain in store?
 
That said, pain in the small-and microcap stocks, data shows, has been more with the Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Microcap 250 indexes slipping 22 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively during this period, ACE Equity data shows. The Nifty 500 index, too, has lost around 14 per cent.
 
On the other hand, only a handful of stocks of listed brokers such as Emkay Global, Choice International, Aditya Birla Money and Dhani Services have managed to stay afloat with gains up to 27 per cent. 
 
The overall market construct, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, does favour bulls. Foreign investors, he believes, are likely to continue their selling spree as the news flow is not positive. The US market, he said, continues to be strong and may attract more capital flows. 
 
“If the Chinese government’s new initiatives attract positive responses from the FIIs, it will mean more bad news for Indian markets. More money will flow into Chinese stocks through the Hang Seng exchange as the price-earnings (PE) of the Hang Seng index is only around 12x compared to the 18.5x one-year forward PE in India. Since the large-caps are fairly valued in India, calibrated buying in this segment can be done. But, the market construct doesn’t favour aggressive buying,” Vijayakumar suggests.

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 250 pts to 75,750; SMIDs down 2%; Auto, Metal, Financials weigh

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock has tanked 49% thus far in February

Domestic equity markets, already under pressure from a record selloff by overseas funds, are potentially facing a new headwind after Israel hit major oil exporter Iran.

DLF, Sobha, Mah Life: Nifty Realty faces 24% downside risk; key levels here

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Why Carborundum Universal shares hit 52-week low; fell 10% in 3 days?

bond markets

This penny stock hit 10% upper circuit on bonus issue record date; details

Topics : Stock broking Wealth Management wealth market India wealth market stock market trading stock market investing Stock market crash 5paisa Capital Geojit Financial Services Markets Sensex Nifty Sensex falls BSE stocks NSE Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Smallcap index Emkay Global

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayQuality Power IPO Day 3Latest News LIVERanveer Allahbadia hearing LIVE AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon