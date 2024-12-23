Business Standard

Stocks to Watch, Dec 23: JBM Auto, Sterling & Wilson, Aurobindo Pharma, L&T

Stocks to Watch, December 23, 2024: JBM Auto's subsidiary has been awarded a Rs 1,800 crore contract by Ahmedabad BRTS for the supply of 343 electric buses

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch on Monday, December 23, 2024: Indian equities are eyeing for a positive start on Monday, hinted GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 180 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,805 level. 
 
On Friday, the key benchmarks settled in red with the BSE Sensex closing 1,196 points or 1.49 per cent lower at 78,041.59, while the Nifty50 settled at 78,041.59, falling 364 points or 1.52 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, for Monday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:
 
Stocks to Watch:
 
JBM Auto: JBM Auto’s subsidiary has been awarded a Rs 1,800 crore contract by Ahmedabad BRTS for the supply of 343 electric buses.  
 

Sterling & Wilson Renewables: The company has secured a prestigious domestic order worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore.
 
Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma’s subsidiary, Curateq Biologics, has received approval from the UK’s MHRA for its oncology biosimilar Bevqolva.  
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The Ministry of Finance has signed a Rs 7,629 crore contract with L&T for the supply of K9 Vajra-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns for the Indian Army.  
 
Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare has acquired a 7.61 per cent equity stake in Agilus Diagnostics for Rs 429 crore.  
 
Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises plans to issue secured non-convertible debentures worth Rs 2,000 crore.  
 
Ultratech Cement: Ultratech Cement’s acquisition of The India Cements Ltd. has been approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).   
Coforge: Coforge has completed the acquisition of a 54 per cent stake in Cigniti Technologies at Rs 1,415 per share.  
 
SRM Contractors: SRM Contractors has secured a new project with a quoted amount of Rs 106 crore.  
 
Cupid: Cupid has received orders worth Rs 18.2 crore from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).  
 
Laurus Labs: Laurus Labs’ subsidiary, Laurus Bio Private Limited, has received a Rs 120 crore investment from Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital.  
 
Steel Authority of India (SAIL), JSW Steel & Jindal Steel and Power: The Indian Steel Association has filed for a safeguard investigation and proposed a potential safeguard duty on imports of "non-alloy and alloy steel flat products."  
 
Vakrangee: Vakrangee’s board has approved the issuance of 35 crore convertible warrants through preferential allotment to 11 non-promoter investors, raising Rs 980 crore.  
 
GMM Pfaudler: The company’s subsidiary, Pfaudler GmbH, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 51 per cent stake in a limited liability company in Poland.  
 
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Mazagon Dock has delivered the ‘Nilgiri’ (first stealth frigate of the P17A class) and the ‘Surat’ (fourth stealth destroyer of the P15B class) to the Indian Navy.  
 
Refex Industries: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of Refex Industries, named “Venwind Refex Power Limited.”  
 
Greenlam Industries: Greenlam Industries’ Greenfield particle board project at Naidupeta will begin production in January.  
 
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC):  IOC has approved an equity contribution of Rs 657 crore for a yarn project at Bhadrak, with a total investment of Rs 4,382 crore through a joint venture.  
 

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

