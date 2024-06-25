Stocks to watch on June 25: IndiGo, KIMS, Borosil, Swan Energy, RBL Bank

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, June 25, 2024: Indian equities are expected to open steady to higher on Tuesday, buoyed by positive cues from Asian markets and strong domestic economic indicators. As of 6:36 AM, Indian equities are expected to open steady to higher on Tuesday, buoyed by positive cues from Asian markets and strong domestic economic indicators. As of 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated an optimistic start, trading 36 points higher at 23,579.5 compared to Nifty futures.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets showed gains following a tech sell-off in the US. Korea's Kospi increased by 0.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.29 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 advanced by 0.68 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the US, markets closed with mixed results: the Nasdaq recorded its sharpest decline since April, dropping by 1.09 per cent. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.31 per cent, while the Dow Jones managed a gain of 0.67 per cent.

On the domestic front, India's current account deficit for the fiscal year 2023-24 significantly narrowed to $23.2 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) from $67 billion (2 per cent of GDP) the previous year.

Happiest Minds: According to reports, IT firm promoter and executive chairman Ashok Soota has initiated a block deal to sell a 6 per cent stake in the company, aiming to raise Rs 754 crore. The floor price for the sale is set at Rs 826 per share.

IndiGo: IndiGo has announced the launch of additional daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Jeddah from August 15, 2024. The airline plans to double its weekly flights to 14 on this route.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Ltd: KIMS board will meet on June 28 to consider the sub-division of its equity shares, proposing to split one equity share of Rs 10 into five equity shares of Rs 2 each.

AU Small Finance Bank: The Board of AU Small Finance Bank will convene on June 27, 2024, to discuss raising funds through the issuance of equity shares via private placement, QIP, preferential allotment, or other alternative modes.

Muthoot Capital Services: Muthoot Capital Services has received board approval to register as a corporate agent with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Borosil: Borosil has begun its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) after board approval, fixing the floor price at Rs 331.75 per share. The company aims to raise up to Rs 250 crore through this route.

Swan Energy: Swan Energy is set to acquire a 49 per cent equity stake in Triumph Offshore Private Ltd (TOPL) from Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) for Rs 440 crore. This acquisition involves 26,21,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, approved during a recent Board of Directors meeting.

Amara Raja: Amara Raja's subsidiary, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Ltd, has signed a technical licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX Slovakia s.r.o., a subsidiary of Gotion High-Tech Co Ltd.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank's board will meet on June 27, 2024, to consider proposals for raising funds through a QIP and issuing debt securities in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

Craftsman Automation: Craftsman Automation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions Private Ltd and Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP.

