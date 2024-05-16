Stocks to watch on May 16: Dixon Tech, LIC Housing Finance, Goa Carbon

Stocks to watch on May 16: Indian equities may open on a strong note on Thursday, following positive trends from Asian markets which gained momentum tracking the surge in Wall Street.

At 7:10 AM, Korea’s Kospi led the gains with a 1.19 per cent increase, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up by 0.99 per cent. Japan's Nikkei also saw a rise of 0.53 per cent.

In the US, the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones closed with gains of 1.40 per cent, 1.17 per cent, and 0.88 per cent, respectively, buoyed by the soft inflation figures.

Back home, the government's decision to reduce the windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 8,400 to Rs 5,700 per metric tonne in its bi-weekly review will likely impact shares of oil & gas producers & explorers.

Investors will also keep an eye on several companies ahead of their Q4 results, including M&M, Biocon, Container Corporation of India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and others.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to track on May 16



Dixon Tech: The company’s Q4 profit surged 24.7 per cent to Rs 98.5 crore. Its revenue climbed 52 per cent to Rs 4,658 crore. Ebitda rose 17.3 per cent to Rs 183 crore. However, the margin declined to 4 per cent.

LIC Housing Finance: The company net profit dropped 7.6 per cent to Rs 1,090.8 crore, from Rs 1,180 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, its net interest income (NII) rose 12.4 per cent to Rs 2,237.6 crore compared to Rs 1,990.3 crore in the previous year.

Quick Heal: The cybersecurity firm has partnered with Europe-based EET Group to enhance its cybersecurity offerings.

Goa Carbon: The company reported its Q4 earnings, revealing a 77.4 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 9.4 crore compared to Rs 5.3 crore in the previous year. Despite a 43.5 per cent decline in revenue to Rs 178.5 crore from Rs 316 crore, Ebitda decreased 10.3 per cent to Rs 13.9 crore from Rs 15.5 crore. Consequently, the margin increased to 7.8 per cent from 4.9 per cent year-on-year.



CMS Info Systems: The company's Q4 profit jumped 14.3 per cent to Rs 91.4 crore compared to Rs 80 crore in the previous year. Revenue surged 25.1 per cent to Rs 627 crore from Rs 501 crore, while Ebitda witnessed an 8.6 per cent uptick to Rs 155.7 crore from Rs 143.4 crore. However, the margin decreased from 28.6 per cent to 24.8 per cent year-on-year.

Pricol: Pricol's net profit climbed 39.3 per cent to Rs 41.5 crore from Rs 29.8 crore in the previous year. The revenue also saw a rise of 11.1 per cent to Rs 566.2 crore from Rs 509.7 crore, while Ebitda soared 18.1 per cent to Rs 56.2 crore from Rs 47.6 crore. Consequently, the margin expanded to 9.9 per cent from 9.3 per cent year-on-year.

Paradeep Phosphates: The company reported its Q4 earnings on May 15. Its net profit reached Rs 21.5 crore, compared to Rs 10 crore in the previous year. Despite a 38.5 per cent decline in revenue to Rs 2,242.7 crore from Rs 3,644 crore, Ebitda surged 63.5 per cent to Rs 148.1 crore from Rs 90.6 crore. Consequently, the margin rose to 6.6 per cent from 2.5 per cent year-on-year.

NCC: The industrial building construction company’s net profit increased 25.2 per cent to Rs 239.2 crore from Rs 191 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 31 per cent to Rs 6,485 crore from Rs 4,949 crore, while Ebitda jumped 18.5 per cent to Rs 550.4 crore from Rs 464.6 crore. Consequently, the margin decreased slightly to 8.5 per cent from 9.4 per cent year-on-year.

Somany Ceramics: The company’s profit soared 26.8 per cent to Rs 30.8 crore from Rs 24 crore in the previous year. Revenue also saw an uptick of 8.6 per cent to Rs 737.5 crore from Rs 679.2 crore, while Ebitda surged 31.7 per cent to Rs 80.2 crore from Rs 61 crore. Consequently, the margin expanded to 11 per cent from 9 per cent year-on-year.

Transport Corporation of India (TCI): TCI's net profit rose by 25.3 per cent to Rs 102.1 crore from Rs 81.5 crore in the previous year. Revenue also witnessed an increase of 10.2 per cent to Rs 1,079 crore from Rs 979.3 crore, while Ebitda experienced a slight uptick of 1.4 per cent to Rs 109.5 crore from Rs 108 crore. Consequently, the margin decreased slightly to 10.2 per cent from 11 per cent year-on-year.