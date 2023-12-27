Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, TaMo, SJVN, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Zee Learn

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, December 27, 2023: The NSE Nifty may look to chug higher in trades on Wednesday backed by supportive cues from global peers.

At 07:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,540, indicating a likely gap-up of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to see some action on Wednesday.

Happy Forgings, Credo Brands Marketing (Mufti Menswear), RBZ Jewellers: These three stocks are slated to debut on the exchanges today. The former 2 IPOs were subscribed over 82 times and 51.9 times, while the latter received bids up to 16.7 times the issue size.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group firm today in an exchange filing said it received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of Halvad Transmission from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL).

Halvad Transmission, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), has been set up by PFCCL for evacuating 7 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) from Khavda RE park, under Phase III Part A package. AESL won the project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and will commission the project in the next 24 months on BOOM (Build, Own Operate, and Maintain) basis, the release stated.

Adani Green: The Adani family will invest Rs 9,350 crore in Adani Green Energy through a preferential issuance of warrants at Rs 1,480.75 per share. The Adani family will invest Rs 9,350 crore in Adani Green Energy through a preferential issuance of warrants at Rs 1,480.75 per share. READ MORE

Adani Ports: Board to meet on January 03 to consider a proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Tata Motors: Seals deal with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 1,350 units of the Tata LPO 1,618 diesel bus chassis, which are specifically designed for intercity and long-distance travel.

Axis Bank, Zee Learn: The lender has filed a plea before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn. The latter said it was compiling information to verify the facts claimed in the said petition.

Power Grid Corporation: Commenced commercial operations at its 500 MW wind energy zone in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, it acquired Vataman Transmission for Rs 18.20 crore and the Koppal-Gadag transmission SPV in Karnataka for Rs 18.40 crore from Power Finance Corporation.

NBFCs: According to the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), loan sanctions by non-banking finance companies in urban areas shrunk by 5 per cent YoY to Rs 2.09 trillion in Q2FY24 from Rs 2.2 trillion in the same period of FY23.

Piramal Enterprises: Invests Rs 289.60 crore in its consumer products arm – Piramal Consumer Products.

SJVN: Won a 100 MW solar power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for an estimated value of Rs 550 crore.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: Secures Rs 899 crore contract from the Uttarakhand government for various development projects.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Balrampur Chini, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium and RBL Bank are in futures & options ban period on Wednesday.