Stocks to Watch today, Aug 28: RIL, Jio Fin, BEL, Adani group, Gland Pharma

Stocks to Watch on Monday, August 28: Dalal Street may begin on a quiet note on Monday amid expectations of swings in the later half of the session. At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,277 levels, up 40 points from its previous close.



The 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries will take place at 2 PM today where Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders and lay down road map for future growth plans.



Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were ruling higher after the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered his speech on expected lines at the Jackson Hole symposium.



Mainland Chinese stocks led gains in the region, with the CSI 300 surging 3.27 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.4 per cent, led by consumer cyclicals and health-care stocks.



Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi, and Austrlia's ASX 200, too, gained up to 0.9 per cent.



Here's a list of stocks to watch today:



Reliance Industries: Shares of India's biggest company by market share will be in focus on Monday as billionaire Mukesh Ambani will host it's Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2 PM today.



Jio Financial Services: Jio Fin shares would be on investors' radar today as they would await road map on the company's operations and growth plans at RIL's AGM.



That apart, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund picked 0.58 per cent stake in the company via open market operations last Friday.



Adani Group: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), tasked by the Supreme Court with probing whether Gautam Adani’s eponymous conglomerate violated securities laws, has not unearthed any major lapses. As a result, the Adani group is unlikely to face serious regulator action, Business Standard reported. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on August 29.



Larsen & Toubro: The company has fixed the record date for Rs 10,000 crore share buyback as September 12.



Gland Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 to Gland Pharma with two observations after a pre-market inspection of the generic injectables maker's Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad.



The inspection covering USFDA’s quality system/current good manufacturing practice regulations for medical devices (21 CFR Part 820) was conducted from August 23-26.



KRBL, L&T Foods: Shares of rice sellers like KRBL, L&T Foods, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Adani Wilmar, Kaveri Seeds, etc will be in the limelight today as the Centre imposed 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice (rice partially boiled with husk) in a bid to ensure adequate supply back home to cap prices. Besides, it is expected to notify a minimum export price (MEP) for basmati rice, pegged at $1,200 (Rs 99,000) a tonne.



Brightcom Group: The Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Reddy and CFO Narayana Raju have resigned.



IndoStar Capital: IndoStar Capital Finance has decided to sell part of its corporate portfolio amounting to Rs 915 crore to Phoenix ARC. The company, backed by Brookfield and Everstone, says the exercise is in line with its focus on bolstering core retail lending operations.



Bharat Electronics: Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics has received new defence and non-defence orders worth Rs 3,289 crore during July and August 2023 (till date).



Elpro International: Pune-based Elpro International has acquired about 1.5 lakh shares of Jio Financial Services for Rs 3.10 crore, around 3 lakh shares in Manappuram Finance for Rs 4.20 crore, and 1.07 lakh shares of BSE for Rs 10 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.



Vedanta: Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd has won an arbitration against a demand for a higher payout from its prolific Rajasthan oil and gas fields after disallowance of Rs 9,545 crore ($1.16 billion) in certain costs incurred, the company said.



Shree Ram Proteins: Due to non-receipt of minimum subscription, the company has decided to withdraw its proposed right issue worth Rs 49.26 crore.



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The state-owned Kolkata-based warship builder has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DEMPO Group, the business house of Goa, to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in three premier shipyards of DEMPO at Goa and Bhavnagar.



BEML: The company received an export order from KAMSS Ltd., Russia for BEML Dozer BD 355 worth $19.71 million.



Linde India: The industrial gases company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for installation of 1,000 tonnes per day cryogenic oxygen plant on construct, operate and maintain (COM) basis for 20 years from the date of commissioning of the plant and ancillary facilities, at SAIL's Rourkela plant.



HDFC Bank: Board members of the bank have approved the re-appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the bank, for a further five years. The reappointment will be effective from December 14, 2023 to December 13, 2028.



Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Escorts, GMR Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, and Sun TV.