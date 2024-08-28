Stocks To Watch Today, Aug 28: SBI Cards, Wipro, Vi, Jio Fin, Orient Tech

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, August 28: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 are expected to open on a muted note, influenced by mixed global cues.

At 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures fell 10 points, trading at 25,008, indicating a flat to negative start for Indian markets. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Asian markets were down, with the ASX200 slipping 0.47 per cent ahead of Australia's inflation data. The Nikkei declined 0.21 per cent, and the Kospi dropped 0.27 per cent.

In the US, stocks ended positively as investors awaited Nvidia's results. The S&P 500 rose 0.16 per cent, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq edged up 0.02 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,503.76 crore on August 27, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 604.08 crore.

Here are a few stocks to keep an eye on for August 28:

Listing: Orient Technologies is set to debut on the Mainboard, while Ideal Technoplast Industries and QVC Exports will make their entries on the SME platform.

Earnings today: P&G Hygiene & Health Care, HMA Agro Industries will announce their quarterly performance.

Wipro: Expanded its partnership with Dell Technologies to integrate Dell AI Factory with Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready platform, aiming to enhance cost control and accelerate AI adoption across various environments.

Zydus Lifesciences: Granted final USFDA approval for Amantadine extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg, and tentative approval for 137 mg. This approval includes 180 days of market exclusivity for the 68.5 mg capsules.

Vodafone Idea (Vi): Approved a new Employee Stock Option and Performance Stock Unit Scheme 2024, allowing for up to 34.85 crore stock options and performance units, representing 0.50 per cent of the company’s issued share capital as of July 31, pending shareholder approval.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: Chairman and Non-executive Director Dinesh Khara has resigned effective August 27.

NBCC India: The Board will meet on August 31 to consider issuing bonus shares to equity shareholders.

Jio Financial Services: Jio Leasing Services invested Rs 67.50 crore to acquire 6.75 lakh, 8.1 per cent cumulative optionally convertible preference shares in Reliance International Leasing IFSC (RILIL), a 50:50 JV with Reliance Strategic Business Ventures. This investment aims to support RILIL's business operations. Also, Jio Financial increased stake from 78.95 per cent to 82.17 per cent in Jio Payments Bank by purchasing 6.8 crore equity shares for Rs 68 crore to bolster its business activities.

Kirloskar Brothers: Received a directive from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, to update its Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

Awfis Space Solutions: Partnered with Nyati Group to add 3 lakh square feet of Grade-A workspace, marking the largest expansion under its Managed Aggregation model, and boosting its presence in Pune.

Carysil: Carysil UK to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake in Carysil Brassware for £350,000, making Carysil Brassware a wholly-owned subsidiary.

AAVAS Financiers: Ordered by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra, to pay GST, interest, and penalty totaling Rs 429.05 crore for FY20.

UPL: UPL Corporation, through its subsidiary UPL Global, acquired a 20 per cent stake in PT Excel Meg Indo, Indonesia, for $6.85 million. Post-acquisition, UPL Global will hold 99.9998 per cent of PT Excel, with UPL Europe holding 0.0002 per cent.

Godrej Agrovet: Completed the acquisition of an additional 49 per cent stake in Godrej Tyson Foods (GTFL) from Tyson India Holdings, increasing its total shareholding to 100 per cent and making GTFL a wholly-owned subsidiary.

PNC Infratech: Awarded the lowest bid for a highway and bridge project from NHAI worth Rs 380 crore. The project includes building a new 3-lane bridge over the Ganga River to connect Buxar and Bharauli on NH-922, in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Aditya Birla Capital: Invested Rs 300 crore on a rights basis into its subsidiary Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

Gensol Engineering: Entered the US market with a new subsidiary, Scorpius Trackers Inc., based in Delaware, targeting an annual supply of 2,000 MW by 2028.

IndiaMART InterMESH: Incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, IIL Digital, to establish a new digital marketplace offering diverse business solutions.

Asian Energy Services: Board approved the issuance of 48 lakh fully convertible warrants at Rs 335 per warrant, raising Rs 160.8 crore.

Infibeam Avenues: Its AI subsidiary Phronetic.AI launched a new women’s safety feature in its AI Facility Manager solution for CCTVs.