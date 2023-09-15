close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Stocks to Watch today, Sep 15: Infosys, Airtel, BoM, GMM Pfaudler, Sequent

Stocks to watch on Friday, September 15, 2023: Buzzing today - Infosys secures a $1.5 bn global deal, GMM Pfaudler inks $7 mn acquisition and RBI places 15 NBFCs in top layer.

stock markets

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 7:38 AM IST
Stocks to Watch on Friday, September 15, 2023: Indian equity markets eye another gap-up start on Friday backed by upbeat global cues. 

Overnight, the US market surged nearly a per cent each. In Asia, Nikkei was up a per cent, while Straits Times and Kospi jumped 0.7 per cent each.

At 07:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 20,233, indicating a likely gap-up of 70-odd points on the Nifty50 close.

Meanwhile, these stocks are likely to be in focus in trades on Friday - 

Infosys: The IT major has entered into a 15-year agreement estimated to be worth $1.5 billion with a global company to provide enhanced digital experiences. 

GMM Pfaudler: Company’s US-based subsidiary to acquire 100 per cent share capital of Professional Mixing Equipment for $7 million. The deal is expected to close by October 2023.

Tata Motors: The company on Thursday launched a face-lifted version its SUV Nexon priced at Rs 14.74 lakh. At the event, a senior executive said Tata Motors plans to establish exclusive EV retail showrooms under its new brand identity - Tata.ev.

Adani Enterprises (AEL): The company has incorporated Kowa Green Fuel – a 50:50 joint venture with Kowa Group for sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen and its derivatives in Japan, Hawaii and Taiwan.

NBFCs: RBI has placed 15 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) under the upper layer as per scale-based regulation (SBR) for 2023-24, which includes the likes of LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, Shriram Finance and Tata Sons. Read More

Reliance Industries (RIL): The firm plans to temporarily shut three units at its plant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for planned maintenance and inspection activities.

Bharti Airtel: Abbas Rangawala, Group Head – M&A and Business Development has resigned w.e.f. September 14, 2023.

Religare Enterprises: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the acquisition of MIC Insurance Web Aggregator by the company.

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM): The bank has raised Rs 515 crore via Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds on private placement basis, at coupon rate of 7.98 per cent.

Sequent Scientific: Board approved sale/ transfer of various API facilities situated at Thane, Maharashtra.

Gufic Biosciences: Won patent for "A Freeze Dried Parenteral Composition of Omadacycline Tosylate and Process for preparation thereon’ for a period of 20 years, effective from April 19, 2021.

Tarc: Board to meet on September 19 to consider a proposal for raising funds.

Shiva Cement: Board okays proposal to raise up to Rs 400 crore by way of Rights Issue of equity shares.

Stocks in F&O ban on Friday: Balrampur Chini, BHEL, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India Cements, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, REC, SAIL and Zee Entertainment are the 12 stocks in futures & options ban period today.

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

